The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ADOPTION: There’s a six-month waitlist for counselling for people affected by the St Patrick’s Guild adoption scandal, where at least 126 children were incorrectly registered as the biological children of their adopted parents, and confusion over who will be providing it.

2. #PARIS: Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, in Paris, France.

3. #STRIKE: Nurses and midwives are striking this month over salary and conditions. Here’s how much they get paid.

4. #SHUTDOWN: The partial government shutdown has become the longest in US history – today eclipsing a 21-day shutdown under Bill Clinton.

5. #DONEGAL: Tributes have been paid to Dawn Croke, who died after being hit by a 4×4 vehicle in Donegal. Gardaí believe the teacher moved a six-year-old girl out of harm’s way before she was struck.

6. #MENINGITIS: The HSE has said people do not need to panic after it issued a warning about a bug that causes meningitis, but they should seek immediate medical advice if they believe they or their children are showing symptoms. Three people have died from the condition in recent weeks.

7. #BREXIT: Here is how the British government is trying to avoid transport chaos post-Brexit.

8. #CANADA: Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada is taking in an 18-year-old Saudi asylum seeker who fled her family and harnessed the power of Twitter to stave off deportation from Thailand.

9. #CANNABIS: The strength of Irish cannabis has more than doubled in the last decade leading to increasing numbers of young people seeking treatment for addiction and psychosis, according to a report in the Irish Times.