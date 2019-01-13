This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 5,108 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4437538
Image: Shutterstock/VTT Studio
Image: Shutterstock/VTT Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GANGLAND: A senior Kinahan figure has been arrested in England as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

2. #DRINK-DRIVING: A suspected drink-driver was able to evade garda detection last week because the garda member driving the patrol car was not authorised to use the siren or drive at high speeds, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #CORK: A man in his 70s has died after the 4×4 vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch in Co Cork.

4. #GARDAÍ: Senior gardaí are anxious that Commissioner Drew Harris is attempting to pave the way for new chief superintendents and assistant commissioners in the wake of the highly unusual suspension of a senior member.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: More than 80 Irish patients had to travel abroad for mental health treatment in a five -year period, according to new figures.

6. #BREXIT: Writing in the Sunday Express, British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned MPs that failing to back her Brexit deal in a House of Commons vote on Tuesday would be a “catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy”.

7. #CANADA: An-18-year old Saudi woman who fled her family, alleging abuse, has arrived in Canada after being granted asylum there, BBC News reports. 

8. #ROAD SAFETY: The government plans to build on existing rules that govern cycling and driving, in a bid to improve road safety. 

9. #CRIME: A secret coded ledger has revealed how one of Ireland’s biggest cross-border criminal gangs turned over €100 million in seven years, the Sunday Independent reports. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    46,425  128
    2
    		Third person confirmed dead following powerful explosion at Paris bakery
    43,405  17
    3
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    39,964  46
    Fora
    1
    		How I would fix the doomed rural broadband plan if I were the communications minister
    184  0
    2
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    60,559  42
    2
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    34,986  43
    3
    		Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    33,270  169
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at some of the strangest old photos on Niall Horan's Instagram profile
    8,488  1
    2
    		Here's why Irish artists are criticising The Weeknd over lyrics in a new verse of his
    7,331  2
    3
    		Liam Gallagher told Westlife to "f*** off" before so don't expect a collab anytime soon
    6,150  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    COURTS
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    SINN FéIN
    Peadar Tóibín: 'Some in Sinn Féin are hurt and angry and are not talking to me at all'
    Peadar Tóibín: 'Some in Sinn Féin are hurt and angry and are not talking to me at all'
    'Not worthy of celebration': As Sinn Féin celebrates first Dáil, it's adamant it won't take part in Expo 100
    'We will not be intimidated': PSNI appeal for witnesses to gun attack on Sinn Féin office in Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie