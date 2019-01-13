The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GANGLAND: A senior Kinahan figure has been arrested in England as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

2. #DRINK-DRIVING: A suspected drink-driver was able to evade garda detection last week because the garda member driving the patrol car was not authorised to use the siren or drive at high speeds, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #CORK: A man in his 70s has died after the 4×4 vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch in Co Cork.

4. #GARDAÍ: Senior gardaí are anxious that Commissioner Drew Harris is attempting to pave the way for new chief superintendents and assistant commissioners in the wake of the highly unusual suspension of a senior member.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: More than 80 Irish patients had to travel abroad for mental health treatment in a five -year period, according to new figures.

6. #BREXIT: Writing in the Sunday Express, British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned MPs that failing to back her Brexit deal in a House of Commons vote on Tuesday would be a “catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy”.

7. #CANADA: An-18-year old Saudi woman who fled her family, alleging abuse, has arrived in Canada after being granted asylum there, BBC News reports.

8. #ROAD SAFETY: The government plans to build on existing rules that govern cycling and driving, in a bid to improve road safety.

9. #CRIME: A secret coded ledger has revealed how one of Ireland’s biggest cross-border criminal gangs turned over €100 million in seven years, the Sunday Independent reports.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.