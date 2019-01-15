The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXISTENTIAL CRISIS: MPs gather tonight to vote on whether or not to approve Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. She’s facing a heavy defeat, but what comes next?

2. #OMNIBUS BILL: The situation in the UK is affecting our own parliament, as no other Bills are set to be published as Brexit legislation is set to clog up the Dáil until March.

3. #OPINION POLL: Half of people here, meanwhile, have no sympathy for British people over the current Brexit chaos.

4. #GARDA TRAINING: Over 80% of gardaí are not trained to turn on a siren or drive in emergency situations in the Dublin southern region.

5. #HOUSE PRICES: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has moved to reassure the public that reformed property tax will be “affordable” and “fair”.

6. #DRIVE ON: Car hunters are being driven abroad as Ireland sees a record number of used vehicle imports in 2018.

7. #OBAMACARE: US President Donald Trump’s order to block some women’s access to free contraception has been blocked in court.

8. #CRANBERRIES: Today is the first anniversary of the death of iconic singer Dolores O’Riordan, with events set to take place in Limerick today to pay tribute to the Cranberries star.