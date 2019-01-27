This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as Sunday gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 8:49 AM
22 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4461852
Image: Shutterstock/Jukov studio
Image: Shutterstock/Jukov studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POWER: Thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity following high winds last night. 

2. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Cabra last night. 

3. #CRIME: An organised crime gang from Romania are wanted in Ireland over the use of stolen credit cards to buy boat parts in the west of the country, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

4. #PASSPORTS: The number of complaints made against the Passport service has increased almost fivefold since 2016, new figures reveal. 

5. #SUPPORT: Support for both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen while Independents and Solidarity-People Before Profit have made slight gains according to a new poll from the Sunday Business Post

6. #COMMUNION: Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy – who revealed last month that he had voted Yes in the recent referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment – was refused communion by a priest at a recent funeral Mass, The Sunday Times reports

7. #PHILIPPINES: At least 27 people were killed when two bombs exploded outside a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island, The Guardian reports

8. #SLIGO: Gardaí are investigating after the occupant of a house in Sligo was assaulted during an aggravated burglary earlier yesterday morning, RTÉ reports

9. #CANADA: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has fired its ambassador to China John McCallum after comments McCallum made about an extradition case, The BBC reports

Cormac Fitzgerald
