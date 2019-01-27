The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POWER: Thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity following high winds last night.

2. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Cabra last night.

3. #CRIME: An organised crime gang from Romania are wanted in Ireland over the use of stolen credit cards to buy boat parts in the west of the country, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #PASSPORTS: The number of complaints made against the Passport service has increased almost fivefold since 2016, new figures reveal.

5. #SUPPORT: Support for both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen while Independents and Solidarity-People Before Profit have made slight gains according to a new poll from the Sunday Business Post.

6. #COMMUNION: Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy – who revealed last month that he had voted Yes in the recent referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment – was refused communion by a priest at a recent funeral Mass, The Sunday Times reports.

7. #PHILIPPINES: At least 27 people were killed when two bombs exploded outside a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island, The Guardian reports.

8. #SLIGO: Gardaí are investigating after the occupant of a house in Sligo was assaulted during an aggravated burglary earlier yesterday morning, RTÉ reports.

9. #CANADA: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has fired its ambassador to China John McCallum after comments McCallum made about an extradition case, The BBC reports.