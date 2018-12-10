This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Dec 2018, 8:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLAMPED: Only a small number of drivers who have their vehicles clamped under the jurisdiction of Dublin City Council appeal the decision, but more than half of those appeals are successful, FOI documents reveal.

2. #GRACE MILLANE: A man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

3. #BREXIT: The European Court of Justice has ruled the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50, reversing the Brexit process. 

4. #NISSAN: Japanese prosecutors have formally charged Carlos Ghosn with financial misconduct for under-reporting his salary.

5. #FACISM: The actions of ‘tough guy’ world leaders have placed freedoms and rights that were won long ago in fresh jeopardy, according to a new report.

6. #AIDS: Calls for an Irish AIDS memorial have been renewed following World AIDS Day last week.

7. #YELLOW VESTS: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet trade unions and employers’ organisations, in a bid to defuse weeks of unrest in Paris and other cities, BBC reports.

8. #SAUDI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has ruled out extraditing to Turkey suspects in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, BBC reports.

9. #MURDER: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in Co Down over the weekend. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

