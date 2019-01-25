This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 25 Jan 2019, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Kurzaeva

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: The Central Bank has made stark predictions for Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, including higher food costs, disrupted supply chains, reduced economic growth and a reduction in Irish exports. 

2.#VENEZUELA: The head of Venezuela’s armed forces has warned of civil war as the US state department has urged its citizens to “strongly consider” leaving the country. 

3. #BORDER CROSSING: The US will today begin forcing asylum applicants to remain in Mexico while their cases are being considered. 

4. #CERVICAL CHECK: The HSE have confirmed that a further 1,000 smear retests  are needed after samples expired because of a backlog. 

5. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí are investigating after the remains of a woman were found on a beach in Co Donegal yesterday by a member of the public. 

7. #BUS ÉIREANN: More than 200 complaints have been made against Bus Éireann’s School Transport Scheme between 2011 and 2017, including damage to property and personal injury. 

8. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle and temperatures from 9 to 12 degrees. The rest of the weekend will be colder, with temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees predicted for Saturday night. 

