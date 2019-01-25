The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: The Central Bank has made stark predictions for Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, including higher food costs, disrupted supply chains, reduced economic growth and a reduction in Irish exports.

2.#VENEZUELA: The head of Venezuela’s armed forces has warned of civil war as the US state department has urged its citizens to “strongly consider” leaving the country.

3. #BORDER CROSSING: The US will today begin forcing asylum applicants to remain in Mexico while their cases are being considered.

4. #CERVICAL CHECK: The HSE have confirmed that a further 1,000 smear retests are needed after samples expired because of a backlog.



5. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí are investigating after the remains of a woman were found on a beach in Co Donegal yesterday by a member of the public.

7. #BUS ÉIREANN: More than 200 complaints have been made against Bus Éireann’s School Transport Scheme between 2011 and 2017, including damage to property and personal injury.

8. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly cloudy with some drizzle and temperatures from 9 to 12 degrees. The rest of the weekend will be colder, with temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees predicted for Saturday night.