This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 8:53 AM
23 minutes ago 977 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4370443
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIP Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94, his family have announced.

2. #DERRY  A 19-year-old man is to appear in Omagh Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Edward Meenan last Sunday.

3. #DUBLIN AIRPORT A man was refused entry to Ireland after customs officials found he was planning to take part in a sham marriage, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #G20  The United States and China will attempt to resolve an ongoing trade war as their presidents meet at the G20 summit in Argentina today.

5. #RAISE THE ROOF Thousands of people are expected to gather in Dublin this afternoon to participate in a demonstration over Ireland’s housing crisis.

6. #TRANSPORT Price changes on Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas services are set to come into effect from today.

7. #ABORTION Health Minister Simon Harris will bring proposals to introduce safe access zones around premises which provide abortion services in the new year.

8. #INSURANCE Paschal Donohoe will seek “greater clarification” from the insurance industry over a controversy surrounding ‘suicide clauses’ in life assurance policies.

9. #WEATHER It will be cloudy with patches of drizzle across the country this morning, before conditions become dry this afternoon, with top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in the north and west and 12 to 13 degrees in Munster and Leinster.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the above stories.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January
    68,229  32
    2
    		Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France
    52,715  41
    3
    		Man entering Ireland for sham marriage caught after his texts were checked by immigration officials
    53,475  71
    Fora
    1
    		'Four months in, M&S emailed about stocking my gin. I thought it was my mates taking the mick'
    1,212  0
    2
    		Following its major funding deal, Nuritas has lined up satellite bases abroad to target specific talent
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		McCarthy: We wouldn't have got out of the group with Roy Keane at 2002 World Cup
    50,245  73
    2
    		Apologetic Fury calls for weigh-in face-off to be cancelled
    23,970  15
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,401  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As it happened: The Late Late Toy Show 2018
    37,709  76
    2
    		Although Ariana Grande is an absolute gem, a lot of her fans are actually quite awful
    17,349  1
    3
    		Cousins Scott and Grace are the true stars of this year's Late Late Toy Show thanks to his priceless gift
    6,727  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    GardaÃ­ use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Gardaí use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Defence lawyer says Storm Emma looter was 'high on cocaine at the time'
    Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet art gets two-year sentence for handling stolen painting
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    €500k worth of stolen machinery and vehicles recovered from lock up in Longford
    Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on woman gardaí believe was murdered
    DUBLIN
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?
    Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin
    FRANCE
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?
    Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie