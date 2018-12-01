The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #RIP Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94, his family have announced.
2. #DERRY A 19-year-old man is to appear in Omagh Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Edward Meenan last Sunday.
3. #DUBLIN AIRPORT A man was refused entry to Ireland after customs officials found he was planning to take part in a sham marriage, TheJournal.ie has learned.
4. #G20 The United States and China will attempt to resolve an ongoing trade war as their presidents meet at the G20 summit in Argentina today.
5. #RAISE THE ROOF Thousands of people are expected to gather in Dublin this afternoon to participate in a demonstration over Ireland’s housing crisis.
6. #TRANSPORT Price changes on Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas services are set to come into effect from today.
7. #ABORTION Health Minister Simon Harris will bring proposals to introduce safe access zones around premises which provide abortion services in the new year.
8. #INSURANCE Paschal Donohoe will seek “greater clarification” from the insurance industry over a controversy surrounding ‘suicide clauses’ in life assurance policies.
9. #WEATHER It will be cloudy with patches of drizzle across the country this morning, before conditions become dry this afternoon, with top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in the north and west and 12 to 13 degrees in Munster and Leinster.
