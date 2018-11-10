The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NAMA: Residents and housing activists in the South Dublin suburb of Sandyford will stage a 24-hour protest today at a site owned by a Nama debtor that is to be sold.

2. #MIDLANDS: The Irish Prison Service has defended the luxuries at its new violence reduction unit.

3. #MURDER PROBE: Gardaí as well as police in Lithuania and the UK are part of the investigation into the murder of Giedre Raguckaite.



4. #GUINNESS: There are fears about the impact that Brexit could have one of Ireland’s most well-known exports.

5. #CALIFORNIA: Nine people have died following fires in California.

6. #AWARENESS: A new campaign has been launched to raise awareness about a group of rare slow-growing cancers, Neuroendocrine Tumours – or NETs.

7. #SPORT: It’s a big weekend of sport as Ireland take on Argentina in the rugby while there’s a full Premier League fixture list across the water.

8. #RECOUNT: Florida is on the verge of a recount – Trump has called the move a “disgrace”.

9. #SOUTH SUDAN: Almost half a million people have been killed through violence and disease over several years.