The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CALIFORNIA: The number of people listed as missing in the devastating northern California wildfires have now soared past 1,000.

2. #PARTY FAITHFUL: Fine Gael is continuing its Ard Fheis in Dublin, with the party repeating a pledge not to enter into coalition with Sinn Féin.

3. #FEUD: The last 10 days has seen a huge amount of violence erupt on the streets of Drogheda and locals are expressing their frustration.

4. #SAUDI ARABIA: US intelligence officials have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: A national day of action is being held today to highlight Ireland’s housing crisis.

6. #PAKISTAN: Ireland is likely to respond favourably to an asylum application from Asia Bibi, according to two ministers.

7. #ARA SAN JUAN: The wreckage of a submarine which went missing with 44 crew on board a year ago has been found, the Argentine navy says. (BBC News)

8. #THE TROUBLES: Families of those who died in the 1971 UVF bomb in McGurk’s Bar say they have military documents which show police deliberately spread misinformation about the attack.

9. #BIG TEST: Ireland takes on New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening in the biggest rugby clash of the November series.