This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here are the stories in the news this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 8:47 AM
46 minutes ago 1,795 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4384421
Image: Shutterstock/jazz3311
Image: Shutterstock/jazz3311

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.iebrings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC: Staff who’ve fought to try to stay on at the Department of Social Protection after six years of working on the rollout of the Public Services Card are likely to have their contracts “phased out” next year.

2. #MURDER: Police in New Zealand investigating the murder of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane have found a body. 

3. #SINN FÉIN: A majority of people believe that Sinn Féin should break its long-standing policy of not taking its seats in Westminster.

4. #BREXIT: British MPs have delivered a highly critical report on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. 

5. #PARIS: A clean-up operation is underway in Paris after French “yellow vest” demonstrators clashed with riot police in the latest round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron.

6. #VAT: The government has confirmed that there will be a new tax relief scheme made available to charities who want to apply for exemptions.

7. #ANCIENT: Researchers have identified a new strain of Yersinia pestis, the bacteria that causes plague, in DNA extracted from 5,000-year-old human remains

8. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has announced his chief of staff John Kelly will be leaving the administration at the end of the year.

9. #HUAWEI: China has warned Canada of severe consequences if it did not immediately release Huawei Technologies chief financial officer, RTÉ reports.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		For the first time - prosecutors have connected Trump to a federal crime
    36,022  125
    2
    		From Baby It's Cold Outside to Fairytale of New York, should old classics be censored?
    33,077  143
    3
    		Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    32,151  158
    Fora
    1
    		How a well-designed workspace will help you attract (and keep) valuable staff
    124  0
    2
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    49,819  24
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    40,405  25
    3
    		Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    32,830  74
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night a Cork man on Graham Norton's red chair told a mortifying story about waxing his foot
    19,712  0
    2
    		How do Aldi's new dupes compare to the original cult products? We tried 3 of them out
    18,322  0
    3
    		9 of the best faux leather midi skirts the high street has to offer right now
    6,319  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    FRANCE
    All eyes on Macron after major 'yellow vest' protests hit Paris
    All eyes on Macron after major 'yellow vest' protests hit Paris
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie