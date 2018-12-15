The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRUG INJECTION: The planned supervised injection centre for Dublin city centre, initially slated to open in September of this year, may not now be in a position to open its doors by the end of 2019.

2. #HOLD UP: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cash-in-transit van was robbed at gunpoint in Glasnevin, Co Dublin yesterday.

3. #STORM DEIRDRE: Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country, as Storm Deirdre is expected to bring damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

4. #PENSIONS: The Department of Finance feared it couldn’t even publish an anonymised list of pensions for former ministers and officeholders because it would be too easy to identify them.

5. #YELLOW VESTS: Thousands of France’s “yellow vest” demonstrators are expected to take to the streets again today, a month after the start of their protest movement which has plunged President Emmanuel Macron’s government into its biggest crisis.

6. #AUSSIE RULES: Australia now recognises west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today, but a contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv will not occur until a peace settlement is achieved

7. #PHECC: A statutory health body has apologised for a data breach in which the email addresses of unsuccessful applicants to a job were mistakenly shared.

8. #MODERNISING: An Post has reached out seeking “prospective partners” as it looks to enter the Irish mortgage market.

9. #CARELESS WHISKER: Animal rescue centres are experiencing a strain on their services after the summer heatwave prolonged the feline mating period, resulting in a huge influx of kittens much later in the year than usual.