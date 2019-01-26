The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CONTRACEPTION: Health Minister Simon Harris has been lobbied by a pharmaceutical company and the pharmacy union in recent months, as plans for the promised rollout of free contraception for all women remain unclear.

2. #IN LIMBO: Social Protection Minister urged to change rules so a cohort of visually impaired people to be deemed eligible for the free travel pass.

3. #ISIS: How gardaí and the government are cracking down on ISIS sympathisers here.

4. #SUSPENDED: A man who ran at gardaí with a knife after assaulting his girlfriend has received a partially suspended sentence.

5. #AIRFARES: Ryanair is confident a lethal cocktail of ever-decreasing airfares and excess capacity will soon thin traffic in Europe’s skies.

6. #HOUSING CRISIS: Locals in Dublin 8 will gather this afternoon outside a site earmarked for redevelopment but which has sat idle for over a decade.

7. #SPAIN: Rescuers have found the body of a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep well nearly two weeks ago in southern Spain.

8. #HAPPY NEW YEAR: It’s Chinese New Year next weekend – here’s what’s happening across the country.

9. #PATIENCE: Patience Jumbo-Gula tells The42.ie about life in the limelight after a breakthrough athletics season.