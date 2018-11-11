The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARMISTICE: Irish politicians will today represent the nation at Armistice Day commemorations both in Ireland and abroad.

2. #DIRECT PROVISION: There have been 84 complaints from Direct Provision residents so far this year.

3. #CALIFORNIA: The death toll from the California wildfire has risen to 23.

4. #GREAT DRYING: Fancy being a meteorologist? Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly explains how she ended up on our tellies.

5. #QUOTAS: Mary Mitchell O’Connor, writing in the Sunday Independent, says she is going to create professor posts only for women to address gender balance in Irish universities.

6. #REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Journalist Tom Murphy traced back the story of his great-grandfather who survived the Somme.

7. #RIP: A man died in a road crash in Galway.

8. #PRESIDENT ELECT: Michael D Higgins is attending an Armistice event but not as president – technically Ireland hasn’t had a president since midnight.

9. #HEARTBREAK: Boxer Eamonn Magee explains how the murder of his son turned his life upside down.