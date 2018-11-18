The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #CANCER GENE: A review is being carried out at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin after an adult patient was incorrectly told she did not have a cancer gene. (RTÉ News)

2. #ALL BLACKS: Ireland’s men’s rugby team beat New Zealand for just the second time in history in Dublin last night, the first time on Irish soil.

3. #CITIZENSHIP: A new poll in the Sunday Times has shown that 71% of people are in favour of anyone born in Ireland being entitled to Irish citizenship, a right that was removed by referendum in 2004.

4. #ROAD TRAFFIC VICTIMS: Minister Shane Ross has said it is “quite unthinkable” to drink and drive as today marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Victims.

5. #WILDFIRES: US President Donald Trump has visited the site of devastating wildfires in California and has again blamed forest mismanagement.

6. #HOUSING CRISIS: The degree to which landlords can be reprimanded is proving to be a sticking point under proposed new laws for tenants.

7. #DRUGS: A garda drugs unit based in north inner city Dublin was unable to execute a raid on a suspected crack cocaine safehouse due to restrictions on overtime.

8. #PLEDGE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told his party’s Ard Fheis that he wants to raise the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to €50,000.

9. #CLOWNS WITHOUT BORDERS: Irish performers are staging a circus-style show for refugee children in camps and centres in Greece and on Lesbos.