The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VARADKAR: The Taoiseach’s Department has spent just over €467,000 on the production of videos since Leo Varadkar replaced Enda Kenny in June 2017.

2. #CORK: A man who was arrested yesterday in relation to a fatal road traffic accident has been released from custody without charge.

3. #ZINKE: US Interior Secretary has resigned due to “vicious and politically motivated attacks” against him which “created an unfortunate distraction” in fulfilling the agency’s mission.

4. #ISRAEL: Independent Alliance members in government are pushing for a free vote on the Occupied Territories Bill which is due before the Dáil in the new year.

5. #SEXTON: Johnny Sexton has been named as RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

6. #HARRASSMENT: A woman who claimed she was discriminated against by a shop employee has been awarded €2,000 following a hearing before the Workplace Relations Commission.

7. #OPINION POLL: Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, with Fianna Fáil five points behind, according to a new opinion poll.

8. #FRANCE: Groups of yellow vest protestors faced off with tens of thousands of police around France on Saturday, but the protest movement appeared to have lost momentum on a fifth and decisive weekend.

9. #BRAIN WAVE: The human brain needs to suppress obvious ideas in order to reach the most creative ones, according to a new study.