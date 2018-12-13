The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNINGÂ TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1 . #PROPERTY MARKET:Â Dublin remains the most expensive place to rent the country with average monthly prices now at â‚¬1,620, representing an increase of â‚¬141 from the same period last year, according to the RTB Rent Index.Â

2. #ANKARA: Four people have beenÂ killed and 43 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital today.Â

3. #STAY ANOTHER MAY: After winning a confidence vote staged by her own partyâ€™s MPs last night, TheresaÂ May is heading to BrusselsÂ for the second time in three days today, battling to save her Brexit deal and her career.



4. #POSTNATAL DEPRESSION: A mother who had postnatal depression following the birth of her second child has been awarded â‚¬8,000 after winning her unfair dismissal case against her former employer.

5. #MISSING:Â Canadaâ€™s foreign ministry says it is trying to make contact with a second Canadian citizen being investigated by China on suspicion of harming its national security, the BBC reports.Â

6. #BIDEN 2020: Former US Vic PresidentÂ is wrapping up a busy stretch of events this week before stepping out of the public eye to hold family deliberations over the holidays on whether to launch another campaign for president, according to multiple people familiar with his thinking.

7. #CIRCUIT COURT: An eight-year-old boy, who fell and lacerated his forehead at the Deer Park Hotel, Howth, Co Dublin, more than five years ago, has been awarded â‚¬25,000 damages.Â

8. #DONâ€™T THINK TWICE: Iconic musicians Bob Dylan and Neil Young will play in Kilkenny next July. Tickets go on sale next Monday.Â

