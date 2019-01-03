This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CARBON TAX: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government is looking at two models to increase carbon tax.

2. #MOON: A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

3. #LEFT BEHIND: TheJournal.ie‘s podcast Left Behind has spoken to Christina Donnelly, the mother of 24-year-old Brendan Donnelly who was killed when a drunk driver crashed into the car he was travelling in. 

4. #OCCUPIED TERRITORIES: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has reiterated that Fine Gael will not be supporting the Occupied Territories Bill when it comes before the Dáil at the end of this month.

5. #MIGRANTS: Two people have been arrested over recent English Channel migrant crossings

6. #METEORS: A meteor shower that peaks tonight begins a busy year for celestial events that includes a ‘supermoon’ later this month.

7. #VISAS: The deadline has passed for the US Senate to approve a bill giving Irish workers access to thousands of US visas every year, RTÉ reports

8. #BREXIT: No-deal Brexit contingency plans will be discussed at Cabinet this morning, according to RTÉ

9. #LUAS: The Luas website is down this morning after being hacked

