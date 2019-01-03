The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CARBON TAX: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government is looking at two models to increase carbon tax.

2. #MOON: A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

3. #LEFT BEHIND: TheJournal.ie‘s podcast Left Behind has spoken to Christina Donnelly, the mother of 24-year-old Brendan Donnelly who was killed when a drunk driver crashed into the car he was travelling in.

4. #OCCUPIED TERRITORIES: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has reiterated that Fine Gael will not be supporting the Occupied Territories Bill when it comes before the Dáil at the end of this month.

5. #MIGRANTS: Two people have been arrested over recent English Channel migrant crossings.

6. #METEORS: A meteor shower that peaks tonight begins a busy year for celestial events that includes a ‘supermoon’ later this month.

7. #VISAS: The deadline has passed for the US Senate to approve a bill giving Irish workers access to thousands of US visas every year, RTÉ reports.

8. #BREXIT: No-deal Brexit contingency plans will be discussed at Cabinet this morning, according to RTÉ.

9. #LUAS: The Luas website is down this morning after being hacked.

