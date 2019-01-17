This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/martiapunts
Image: Shutterstock/martiapunts

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Irish motorists have been advised that they will require an insurance ‘Green Card’ to travel to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

2. #CRIME: A number of violent crimes went unpunished because of massive problems with a youth referral scheme in An Garda Síochána, an official report will reveal later today.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Human diets and food production must “change dramatically” by 2050 to avoid potentially catastrophic damage to the planet, scientists have warned.

4. #WHISTLEBLOWER: An investigation into claims by a whistleblower of unauthorised surveillance in prisons has begun, a committee will hear today.

5. #EDUCATION: Changes to the Leaving Certificate grading scheme has led to an increase in the number of pupils sitting exams at higher level.

6. #COFFEE: Three in five species of wild coffee are at risk of extinction as a deadly mix of climate change, disease and deforestation puts the future of the world’s favourite beverage in jeopardy. 

7. #COURTS: Penalties for parents found guilty of failing to send their children to school are “totally inadequate”, a judge has said.

8. #MELBOURNE: An Israeli student has been killed in a late-night attack in Australia while she was speaking on the phone with her sister, police said today.

9. #SANCTIONS: There was good news for the hundreds of employees at Limerick manufacturing firm Aughinish Alumina last night, after the US Senate voted against blocking the lifting of sanctions against its Russian parent company.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

