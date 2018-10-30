The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NATIONAL THEATRE: A major redevelopment of the Abbey Theatre is a step closer as it awaits a green light from the government.

2. #OLIVE BRANCH: Renua’s leader in Ireland has said that he would stand aside if Peter Casey wanted to take over as party leader, the Irish Examiner has reported.

3. #VAGINAL MESH: There are reports of controversial laser treatments being offered in place of vaginal mesh devices.

4. #MIGRANT CARAVAN: Donald Trump has said “tent cities” will be built for migrants as thousands of troops have been sent to the Mexican border.

5. #CULTURE: The banking industry has asked the Irish public for its say on a new culture board to help “rebuild trust” in the sector.

6. #REPORT CARD: Homeless and Traveller children are “falling through gaps” in the education system.

7. #TROLLEYS: Doctors have warned there could be more than 1,000 people left waiting on trolleys in hospitals this winter.

8. #WINTER TIME: The clocks went back on Sunday – but plans to stop the biannual time change won’t happen next year.