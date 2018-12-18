This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES: Up to 35 specialised nurses working at the Mater Hospital in Dublin may be unable to work over the busy Christmas/New Year period due to apparent delays in receiving work permit documentation.

2. #BREXIT: The British Cabinet is set to discuss whether the government should escalate its preparations for a no-deal Brexit when it meets this morning, the BBC is reporting.

3. #WEATHER: Thousands of people have been left without power this morning following strong overnight winds across the country.

4. #RACISM: Black non-Irish people are five times more likely to experience discrimination when seeking employment in Ireland when compared to white Irish people.

5. #COMEY: Former FBI director James Comey has lashed out at US president Donald Trump for telling “lies” and undermining the rule of law.

6. #ABUSE: One in ten tweets mentioning black women politicians and journalists was abusive or problematic, compared to one in 15 for white women, according to a large-scale study of abuse on Twitter.

7. #DEALZ: An advertising campaign by low-cost retailer Dealz featuring a scantily clad ‘Harry the Hunk’ has fallen foul of advertising standards.

8. #SECURITY: The government is to replace the Policing Authority and the Garda Inspectorate with a new oversight body, RTÉ has reported

9. #CBS: A former boss of CBS, Les Moonves, will not receive a $120 million severance package following an inquiry into alleged sexual misconduct, the BBC has reported

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

