The 9 at 9: Wednesday

1 .#BREXIT: Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening.

2.#TINA CAHILL: An Irish woman who killed her fiance in Sydney has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

3. #STRASBOURG: Hundreds of security forces have been deployed in the hunt for a lone gunman who killed at least three people and wounded a dozen others at the famed Christmas market in Strasbourg.

4. #CHEMSEX: At least 15 people have been discharged from Irish hospitals after overdosing on chemsex drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate, more commonly known as G.

5. #HUAWEI: A Canadian court has granted bail to a top Chinese telecom company executive wanted in the United States in a case that has rattled relations between China and the North American allies.

6. #BAI: New proposals being considered by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland could change how on-demand streaming sites suggest new content for Irish audiences.



7.#MENTAL HEALTH: Depressive symptoms are more common among young people who identify as sexual minorities than heterosexual youths, even from the age of 10, according to new research.

8. #WORKERS: In 2017, 61,900 additional people entered employment in Ireland bringing the total employed in Ireland up to 2.19 million according to the 2018 National Skills Bulletin.

9. #SKY’S NOT THE LIMIT: 2019 will be broadcaster Sky’s final year of involvement in cycling, plunging the future of Team Sky into doubt after over a decade of success.



