This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A reminder of our struggle': New campaign for permanent Irish AIDS memorial

Similar memorials are in place elsewhere around the globe in Toronto, New York City and Durban, South Africa.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 10 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,826 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382603
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

CALLS FOR AN Irish AIDS memorial have been renewed following World AIDS Day last week.

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has said that an appropriate tribute could act as a place of memorialisation and education. 

It is estimated that nearly 37 million people globally live with HIV and that 35 million people have died from AIDS worldwide. 

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took a HIV test on World AIDS Day to raise awareness and to encourage people to know their HIV status.

Effective HIV treatment reduces the virus – which attacks the immune system and which can over time progress to AIDS if left untreated – to undetectable levels.

Around 500 people are diagnosed with HIV in Ireland each year.

Sinn Féin’s Warfield is now calling on the government to back a proposal for a physical site of AIDS remembrance. 

Similar memorials are in place elsewhere around the globe – in Toronto, New York City and Durban, South Africa, says Warfield. 

New York’s memorial remembers more than 100,000 New Yorkers who’ve died of AIDS and opened in December 2016 while Toronto’s AIDS memorial dates back further to 1992. 

Each year, names of people who have died of AIDS are engraved at the memorial, located in the city’s Cawthra Square.

In Durban in 2000, a large red ribbon – the worldwide AIDS symbol – was unveiled at the city’s Gugu Dlamini Park in remembrance of South Africans who have died from the disease. 

Gugu Dlamini was a South African activist who was stoned and stabbed to death after she announced she was HIV-positive. 

Struggle’

An Irish memorial could help educate a younger generation enable communities to memorialise loss and grief, says Warfield. 

In 2016, historian, DJ and gay rights activist Tonie Walsh proposed that “a physical totem” be created either in a parkland or an urban setting similar to New York City’s AIDS memorial.

An Irish AIDS memorial, Walsh says, could serve “not only those of us mourning our dearly departed friends and lovers, but for successive generations.”

Walshe says that a campaign group for a memorial has been set up and that consultation meetings have been held in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. 

Consultation should take place surrounding a memorial which would represent a commitment to HIV prevention, says Sinn Féin’s Warfield.

While conditions for people living with HIV have vastly improved, remnants of stigma and prejudice remain.

“[A memorial] would act as a reminder of our struggle to end HIV,” says Sinn Féin’s Warfield. 

That struggle is far from over.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    66,670  40
    2
    		Gardaí appeal for information over man last seen leaving Kildare hotel
    56,174  17
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An engineer in Kildare on €70,000 who is thinking about leaving the country
    52,039  68
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    235  0
    2
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    68,365  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    40,554  55
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    38,131  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    13,941  0
    2
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    13,647  6
    3
    		Julia Roberts is still asked about that 'armpit moment', so where do you stand on the issue?
    5,143  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Tech giants are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie