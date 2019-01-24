'A terrible piece of vandalism': Beloved Cork dog trough has vanished after 60 years

ONE OF CORK City’s sculptures has vanished from the spot in which it stood for over 60 years in what one local representative has branded “a horrific act of cultural vandalism.”

The city’s public ‘dog trough’ bearing the Irish word for dogs ‘Madraí’ was sculpted by Seamus Murphy to provide water for the city’s parched canines.

Set into the pavement at the base of the now-vacant shopfront at 124 Patrick Street, the stone water trough was commissioned by Knolley Stokes, owner of the Old Bridge Restaurant who ensured staff filled it with water each day for the city’s dogs.

Local independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said he was alerted to the trough’s disappearance from Patrick Street by a constituent this morning.

The stone dog trough is a beloved “local, quirky oddity”, according to McCarthy, who says the matter has been reported to the Gardaí and who has since spoken with the city’s Conservation Officer.

In recent years, he says, the city’s heritage has come under threat from thieves.

“There’s been a couple of historical plaques that have gone missing over the last few years. I think they’re being sold on the international market.”

#corkcc GIVE BACK THURSDAY; the Seamus Murphy dog trough at the end of St Patrick’s Street has been stolen; it was bolted into the ground & ripped out- such an important part of Cork’s heritage DNA for nearly 60 years; any info Please contact Anglesea St Garda St,(021) 452 2000 pic.twitter.com/tPDuJU1K6c — Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) January 24, 2019

McCarthy fears that the famous dog trough has also been stolen.

In the 1970s, the trough came under the ownership of Cork Corporation, now Cork City Council but it has been empty for several years. Its sculptor Murphy (1907-1975) is best known for his design of Blackpool Church in Cork.

“There’s a lot of affection among Corkonians for it,” said McCarthy.

When people come to the city and look for city sculptures, this is one that’s always visited. It’s a terrible piece of vandalism.

An Garda Síochána and Cork City Council have been contacted for comment.