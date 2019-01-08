This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arts Council freezes €300k in Abbey funding following complaints by actors and directors

In a statement today, the council said that it has sought assurances from the national theatre.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 9:48 PM
17 minutes ago 1,074 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4430230
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ARTS COUNCIL said it has frozen €300,000 in funding to the Abbey Theatre after a large number of actors and directors raised concerns about how it is being run. 

In a statement today, the council said that it has sought assurances from the national theatre “as to the quality of employment opportunities it provides for Irish based artists”.

A letter sent to Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan about the direction the Abbey Theatre criticised the number of international productions and co-productions put on in the theatre since 2016.

People that signed the letter include Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Cliona Dukes, Catherine Walker, Eleanor Methven, Sarah Greene, Sinéad Cusack and Ingrid Craigie.

A statement from the Arts Council today read: 

“In recent months the Arts Council has sought assurances from the National Theatre as to the quality of employment opportunities it provides for Irish based artists, including remuneration at Abbey rates.  

The Abbey is now required to evidence the range and nature of these opportunities.

“As with all Arts Council funding, support to the Abbey in 2019 will be based on a funding agreement. €300,000 has been withheld pending confirmation that these conditions have been met.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    81,770  10
    2
    		Man tries to rob female UFC star in Rio - immediately regrets decision
    77,113  38
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    54,209  171
    Fora
    1
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    1,066  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    109  0
    3
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		Wolves dump Liverpool out of FA Cup after Neves' moment of magic
    35,470  149
    2
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    29,224  18
    3
    		Munster's Keatley ponders Italian switch as Leicester close in on Taute
    28,074  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    11,386  0
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    5,152  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,043  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    IRELAND
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from sexual assault accuser ahead of next court date in March
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    USA
    Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup
    Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup
    Trump to address the nation live tonight as he nears showdown on Mexico border wall
    47 Irish people deported from US in 2018 as figure more than doubles in three years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie