This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major redevelopment of the Abbey Theatre a step closer as it awaits government green light

The Abbey Theatre’s long hoped-for redevelopment is awaiting final approval from the government.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
14 minutes ago 136 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299993
The government has pledged €80 million under Project Ireland 2040 to the Abbey Theatre.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
The government has pledged €80 million under Project Ireland 2040 to the Abbey Theatre.
The government has pledged €80 million under Project Ireland 2040 to the Abbey Theatre.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE ABBEY THEATRE is on the cusp of getting a green light from the government for its plans for a significant redevelopment of the site in Dublin’s city centre.

The major redevelopment would see the demolition of the existing theatre and surrounding properties owned by the Abbey, and will come over more than a decade of the Abbey trying to seek a solution to “seriously deficient” facilities at the site.

After a series of high-level meetings over the summer, with the Taoiseach also taking an interest in the project, an announcement on the future plans for the theatre is expected within the coming months. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht confirmed that it had received the business case for the €20+ million redevelopment and had reviewed the plans.

However, due to the high cost of the plan, it must also receive a green light from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform before progressing to the next stage. 

‘Progress quickly’

A redevelopment of the Abbey has long been mooted but there has been little development publicly for over 12 months now, since the appointment of UK consultants BOP Consulting to make the business case. 

It was important at this stage to create a proposal that would justify public money being pumped into the project, and it was the preferred option of the Abbey Theatre to put forward a financial model that would demonstrate how an expanded theatre would achieve financial sustainability. 

In documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act, correspondence between Abbey Theatre board chair Frances Ruane and Department of Culture secretary general Katherine Licken focuses in on the redevelopment plans that had been discussed at previous meetings.

At a number of occasions over the summer, meetings were held over the proposed redevelopment.

On 7 June, Ruane met Licken with a copy of a draft business case for the redevelopment, and updated her on developments at the theatre.

During the following week, Ruane and Licken met again with Minister Josepha Madigan also in attendance. At this time, Ruane presented Madigan with a draft of the plan.

A further follow-up email came after this meeting.

In it, Ruane expressed her hope that she would send a completed copy of the strategy by the end of June.

“It would be wonderful if, as the minister suggested, it could be used in the context of her making a further announcement about the project,” the chair of the Abbey board wrote.

Following on from our earlier meeting last week, I have asked for work to progress quickly on timelines so that you will have indicative requirements for the financial roll out of the project.

‘Important’ commitment

A further meeting on 26 July went into details of the costs involved in relation to the Abbey redevelopment. 

Following this meeting, Ruane sent a follow-up email to Licken again. 

“This is the indicative cost profile based on the business case (submitted in June) and with work done within the Abbey Theatre following our meeting,” she said. 

The government’s commitment in this regard is very important both from the domestic market perspective and especially from the point of view of [redacted].

Reference is also made to the Department of Culture liaising with the Department of Education on this redacted matter. From the documents, it is clear the Abbey was hopeful for an announcement to be made regarding the redevelopment of the theatre in September. 

“I look forward to hearing form [sic] you in September about the likely next stage of announcement for the project,” Ruane wrote. “We would hope that the clock would start soon so that we are in a position [redacted].”

According to a filing on the Lobbying Register, Ruane also discussed the matter with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar while he attended a production in August.

The filing said that Varadkar inquired as to the status of the redevelopment project and Ruane summarised the situation and advised that further announcements were awaited from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

‘Finalised’

A spokesperson for the department told TheJournal.ie that, under the Project Ireland 2040 plans, €80 million has been earmarked for the Abbey Theatre which is more than the National Library of Ireland, the National Archives and the National Museum of Modern Art combined.  

The department said that “following wide consultation”, a business case for a new national theatre had been submitted in June, and a review has since been conducted.

“As the cost of the Abbey Theatre Redevelopment Project is over €20 million, the Abbey Theatre’s Business Case/Cost Benefit Analysis will also need to be reviewed by the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform in the coming months, as required under the Public Spending Code,” it said.

Once the above reviews are finalised, an announcement(s) will be made on the project.

Neil Murray, director of the Abbey Theatre, told TheJournal.ie that developing the Abbey is a long time coming.

“The current Abbey Theatre building is over 50 years old and is widely recognised as being seriously deficient in the facilities it provides for artists, audiences and staff and in terms of its energy efficiency,” he said. “The Abbey Theatre has been seeking to find a solution to improve this situation, for more than a decade.”

He added that, following widespread consultation, the theatre has submitted its case to the department. 

“We are not in a position to provide a timeline for the project at present,” he added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mica scandal: Family living in 'falling down house' finds out mortgage has been sold to vulture fund
    51,043  38
    2
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    46,723  97
    3
    		Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    40,486  142
    Fora
    1
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    495  0
    2
    		After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
    254  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you pay more for a taxi if it was easier to hail a cab at busy times?
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    42,063  79
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    34,202  14
    3
    		'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    27,282  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what people 20 years ago expected Ireland to look like today
    11,239  3
    2
    		It's been 7 years since Harry Potter finished and Evanna Lynch is still being asked about the series
    4,875  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
    4,321  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    ROADS
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    OPINION
    OPINION: Don't let your dog greet trick-or-treaters and other tips to keep your pet stress-free
    OPINION: Don't let your dog greet trick-or-treaters and other tips to keep your pet stress-free
    Ireland in a snapshot: Being reminded of our own mortality
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie