Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
A woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis was refused an abortion at a Dublin hospital, Dáil told

Bríd Smith said she spoke to the woman who told her “this isn’t what I voted for”.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 22,705 Views 96 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445349

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE DÁIL HAS heard that a woman who was 14-weeks pregnant carrying a foetus with a fatal foetal abnormality was denied an abortion at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Ruth Coppinger told the Dáil that the woman had the abortion signed off by two doctors but that the termination was refused by the board.

“At 13 weeks, this woman went for her 12-week scan, they could clearly see at that point the organs of the foetus were outside the body,” she said.

Coppinger said doctors confirmed it was a fatal foetal abnormality, but the board refused the abortion. 

The Solidarity TD said this was the first “test case” of the new abortion legislation and said it was the “chilling effect” of criminalisation of abortion that led to this case.

Bríd Smith said she spoke to the woman who told her “this isn’t what I voted for”.

In response, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the law is clear in this matter but concurred with the Ceann Comhairle that it wasn’t appropriate to raise a tragic case of “somebody who’s clearly under a lot of stress”.

“This place needs to be dealt with appropriately in hospital and not on the floor of the Dáil,” he said.

This led to angry exchanges involving Coppinger, Smith and the Ceann Comhairle.

The abortion legislation passed by the government following the result of the Eighth Amendment referendum allows for abortion for cases of fatal foetal abnormality after 12 weeks.

The law states: “A termination of pregnancy may be carried out in accordance with this section where 2 medical practitioners, having examined the pregnant woman, are of the reasonable opinion formed in good faith that there is present a condition affecting the foetus that is likely to lead to the death of the foetus either before, or within 28 days of, birth.”

Speaking to TheJournal.ie in more detail about the case, TD Bríd Smith said the woman called her looking for help, stating that two obstetricians outlined to her that the foetus would not survive. 

“The woman later received a phone call from the midwife, on behalf of the board, telling her she should continue with the pregnancy for another month. 

Bríd said the inference here is see if the a natural miscarriage might take place within that period. 

The woman said she was not referred to another hospital, which is why she wants to meet with her consultant as a matter of urgency. However, the woman has been told the consultant cannot meet with her until Monday. 

Smith said the woman is now considering travelling to the UK for a termination.

“The law is the law,” Smith told TheJournal.ie, adding: 

She is entitled to a termination. The law is clear. 

A spokesperson for Health Minister Simon Harris told TheJournal.ie: “We do not comment on individual cases. The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill) is clear. The law allows for terminations when two obstetricians certify the foetus will not survive outside the womb.”

TheJournal.ie has asked the Coombe Hospital for comment.

On its website, it says: “The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital is fully committed to providing Abortion Services under new legislation. To ensure the provision of safe, high quality, sensitive and compassionate care to women, these services will be provided when the Board and Management of the Hospital are satisfied that the necessary resources have been put in place. In this context, these services will not be available on 1st January 2019.

“The Department of Health and the HSE have been notified of the Hospital’s consistent position in relation to this.”

Senator Catherine Noone, who was chairperson Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, said on Twitter that the situation is “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

She called for the board of the Coombe to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week to explain their actions.

More as we get it… 

With reporting from Christina Finn, Sinead O’Carroll, Céimin Burke

