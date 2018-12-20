This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law

Hospitals will provide the services in 2019.

By Sinead O'Carroll Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 15,873 Views 85 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4395076
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

PRESIDENT OF IRELAND Michael D Higgins has signed the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill into law, making abortion services legal in Ireland. 

The new legislation passed through all stages of the Oireachtas this month, completing its passage in the Seanad. 

The Act allows for terminations of pregnancy up to 12 weeks. It also provides for terminations where there is a risk to the life or a serious risk to the health of the pregnant woman. 

Women who have been given a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities will now be able to legally avail of early termination of pregnancy in the hospital they are being treated in. 

Eighth

The general scheme of the bill was drafted ahead of May’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment when the Irish electorate voted by 66.4% to 33.6% to remove the constitutional ban on abortion services. 

Thanking campaigners who had “fought for 35 years to change a nation, to change hearts and minds”, Health Minister Simon Harris called the passing of the bill though the Oireachtas as a “genuinely historic moment”. 

“I want to thank the minority who fought the battle in here when it was convenient for the majority to ignore,” he added. 

But today, I think mostly of the thousands of women who were forced to make the journey to access care that should have been available in their own country.”

Numbers

More than 170,000 women and girls have travelled from Ireland to another country for an abortion since 1980, with the vast majority going to Britain.

Related Read

01.04.18 From 1983 to 2018: A history of the Eighth Amendment

Over 3,000 women travelled to the England and Wales for abortions last year, while many others bought abortion pills online. 

Abortion services are expected to being next month. However, some doctors and hospitals have said they are unlikely to be ready to provide terminations in January.

With reporting by Orla Ryan 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (85)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan
    77,518  94
    2
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    77,492  63
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    69,679  70
    Fora
    1
    		'I’d love to lie and say I’ve got great work-life balance, but the truth is I don’t at all'
    299  0
    2
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    137  0
    3
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    40,311  32
    2
    		Christmas comes early for Spurs as win over Arsenal sees them into League Cup semis
    14,774  35
    3
    		Back to school with JVDF: Injury comeback, beating the All Blacks and exams
    13,948  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots costume 'changed her shape' for a month after filming wrapped
    6,233  0
    2
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    3,562  3
    3
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    3,055  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    GARDAí
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    From flats to nightclubs: An insider guide to 7 overlooked art deco gems around Dublin
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie