This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says abortion services may not be available in every hospital in January

Varadkar said he is confident services will be available, but perhaps not in every hospital or clinic.

By Christina Finn Monday 10 Dec 2018, 3:04 PM
26 minutes ago 631 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385805
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said rolling out abortion services in Ireland will not be like flicking a switch.
Image: Julien Behal
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said rolling out abortion services in Ireland will not be like flicking a switch.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said rolling out abortion services in Ireland will not be like flicking a switch.
Image: Julien Behal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said abortion services may not be available in every hospital come January but terminations will be available in Ireland. 

Speaking to reporters today, he said he is confident services will be available, but perhaps not in every hospital or clinic. 

“Like any new service it is going to have to phased in,” he said, adding that “it may not be available in every single hospital and every single place, but the service will be available”. 

“Assuming the legislation is enacted, signed into law by the President, then a service will be available in January,” he said. 

He added that it is not going to be the case of “just flicking a switch” and the new service will be ready to go everywhere. 

His comments come as some doctors have questioned the implementation and timeline of rolling out the service. 

Writing for TheJournal.ie last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said he is determined to meet the deadline of rolling out services in January.

Harris said an agreement has been reached between the Irish Medical Organisation and the Department of Health on a fee for GPs providing the service. Each GP has been written to, expressions of interest in providing the service have been sought and details of the level of participation should be known over the coming weeks.

The HSE has also been working closely with the Irish Family Planning Association and the Well Woman Centre to ensure they are able to provide the service from January.

Hospitals have provided a plan for the rollout of termination services from January. These are currently being examined by Dr Boylan and the Women and Infants Programme.

For the service user, there will be a 24-hour helpline. It will offer the information, non-directive counselling, and if required, free face to face counselling.

“Crucially, it will direct the woman to her nearest provider willing to provide the service. When the legislation is enacted, the HSE will run radio advertisements and digital advertisements informing the public of this phone line.

“The HSE will also have new content on abortion services ready to go live on sexualwellbeing.ie when the legislation is enacted,” he said, adding that significant resources have been allocated to the service in Budget 2019. 

The Taoiseach’s comments come as the landmark legislation that will allow women to access an abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy with no restrictions was passed by the Dáil last week and is today being debated in the Seanad. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    73,608  44
    2
    		Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    71,544  76
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An engineer in Kildare on €70,000 who is thinking about leaving the country
    67,977  87
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    509  0
    2
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    205  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    84  0
    The42
    1
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    42,793  55
    2
    		Wilderness to Leinster champions - Mullinalaghta story sums up magic of club game
    24,898  18
    3
    		Ireland U19 winger produces outrageous finish against Australia
    21,313  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    17,916  1
    2
    		Julia Roberts is still asked about that 'armpit moment', so where do you stand on the issue?
    6,642  0
    3
    		We should cut Jack Fincham some slack for his comments about Dani in that 'secret' recording from the pub
    6,313  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Tech giants are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you think Britain will reverse the Brexit process?
    Poll: Do you think Britain will reverse the Brexit process?
    Poll: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?
    Poll: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie