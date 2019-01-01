This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Abortion services will be available in Ireland from today

Women who have been given a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities will be able to legally avail of early termination of pregnancy.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 12:05 AM
38 minutes ago 2,156 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418726
Image: Shutterstock/Idutko
Image: Shutterstock/Idutko

ABORTION SERVICES WILL be available across the country from today. 

Following last year’s referendum to repeal the eighth amendment from Ireland’s constitution and subsequent legislative changes, services will be provided by the HSE, through GPs or family planning services and in maternity units and hospitals throughout Ireland. 

The recent enactment of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act means that abortion services can now be accessed in specific circumstances.

The Act allows for terminations of pregnancy up to 12 weeks. It also provides for terminations where there is a risk to the life or a serious risk to the health of the pregnant woman. 

Women who have been given a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities will be able to legally avail of early termination of pregnancy in the hospital they are being treated in.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Peter Boylan has said that clinical guidance and training has been provided to assist practitioners in the clinical decision making of providing abortion services. 

“A lot of work has been done by people across our health service to prepare for this new service, with a sufficient number of GPs signed up and others continuing to do so.”

Services will be provided in GP practices and family planning services, and maternity units and hospitals across the country.

While abortion services are available from today, some doctors and hospitals have said that they are unlikely to be ready to provide terminations in January. 

The HSE has said that abortion care will be provided free-of-charge to people who need it. 

In December, it launched a new website to provide information to women who are considering terminating their pregnancies.
MyOptions.ie provides people with details on information and counselling for abortions.

Related Reads

30.12.18 Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
20.12.18 Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law

Those who experience an unplanned pregnancy are being encouraged to contact the My Options counselling service, where counsellors will provide information on where women can access termination of pregnancy services should they want to avail of them.

Helen Deely, Programme Lead of the HSE’s Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme, has said “we’re here to help you, with professional counsellors, if you want to talk to someone, have a question about continued pregnancy supports, or want information about abortion services.”

Contains reporting by Sinéad O’Carroll and Stephen McDermott. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murder convictions and a cartel close to collapse: How gardaí pummeled the Kinahan gang in 2018
    44,783  37
    2
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    44,274  2
    3
    		The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    43,697  45
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    1,209  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    35,822  3
    2
    		'My career finished with injury and the thing I feared most, my mother dying, happened at that moment... I was 21'
    23,823  1
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    16,779  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    9,603  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,086  2
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    3,555  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Lion kills young worker in US conservation park
    Cyber attack delays printing and delivery of major US newspapers
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Man (50s) questioned over alleged sexual assault on young male
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    LEO VARADKAR
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie