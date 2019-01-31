This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Protecting victims of sexual violence a priority': Strategy tackling domestic and sexual violence under review

In 2018, seven women died in violent circumstances.

By Adam Daly Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4467956
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Charlie Flanagan has announced there will be a review of the government’s plan tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. 

The second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence 2016-2021, which was launched in November 2015 by former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, is a set of government actions aiming to change societal attitudes to support a reduction in domestic and sexual violence.

The plan – developed in conjunction with Cosc, the national office for the prevention of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence – contains a range of undertakings of government departments and agencies.

The strategy is aimed at changing societal attitudes through awareness raising to help prevent domestic and sexual violence, improving services to victims and holding perpetrators to account. 

Flanagan said that protecting and supporting victims of domestic and sexual violence is a priority for the government and therefore “the successful delivery of the national strategy is key”.

It is timely, at this mid-point in the strategy’s term, that we seek to identify learnings which will inform this important strategy for the remainder of its term.

Femicide 

Women’s Aid ‘Femicide Watch 2018′ report found that seven women died in violent circumstances last year in Ireland. 

The report says that the vast majority of women murdered in Ireland are killed by a man they know, over half of women were killed by their current or former partner and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

As part of the review of the second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence 2016-2021, Cosc will invite “key stakeholders” and members of the public to complete a questionnaire which will be available on the Cosc website.

Responses from the questionnaires will be analysed by the University of Limerick who will report on the themes that emerge.  

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.

  • Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900
  • Amen (for men): 046 902 3718
  • Cope Galway Domestic Abuse Service: 091 565 985 

