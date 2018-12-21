This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government reaches agreement with Aer Árann to continue flights to the Aran Islands

A contract with Aer Árann will run from today until 30 September 2019.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Dec 2018, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,045 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410314
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF the Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has reached an agreement to allow for the continuation of Aer Árann’s services to the Aran Islands until September next year.

In June, Aer Árann had notified the Department that it intended to end its contract to provide flights to the islands from 6 December. 

The flights were part of the Public Service Obligation agreement between the airline and the department.

However, Minister of State with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands Seán Kyne has confirmed that Aer Árann has been selected for the provision of the air service for the Aran Islands up until the end of September next year. 

The contract will run from today until 30 September 2019 and operate between the three Aran Islands and Aerfort Chonamara. 

“I am pleased that an agreement has been reached which will now ensure the continuity of the air service over the Christmas period and for the coming months,” Kyne said. 

“There has been ongoing dialogue between the island communities and my officials, and I would like to thank them for their contribution. I would also like to thank Pádraig Ó Céidigh and the team at Aer Arann for their continued commitment to this service,” he said. 

A further tender process to award a four-year contract will now be undertaken while this contract is in operation, and the Department has said it will continue with negotiations with regard to the potential purchase of Aerfort Chonamara. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    98,141  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    80,573  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    40,512  229
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    751  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    295  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    185  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    25,545  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    22,687  4
    3
    		'There's a lot of guys that are playing good rugby in my position in Ireland'
    17,335  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    7,018  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    6,093  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,426  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie