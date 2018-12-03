Union to contact Aer Lingus over roll-out of CCTV in staff areas due to missing stock

SIPTU MEMBERS IN Aer Lingus are extremely concerned about reports of CCTV cameras being installed due to the “millions of Euro” worth of missing stock.

Reacting to reports in the Sunday Independent newspaper, that the airline is rolling out CCTV cameras across Dublin Airport and hiring private security to carry out random patrols of staff areas, union reps said they will be making direct contact with Aer Lingus management today.

It said it will seek an immediate meeting with the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Kavanagh, to discuss the matters raised in the article.

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman told the newspaper the airline fully engaged with union representatives on issues including the roll-out of CCTV cameras and random patrols.

The union reps said they will seek to ensure that the “good name and reputation of union members and all workers in Aer Lingus are protected and fully vindicated from any such outrageous claims, as published”.

A statement from the union called on Aer Lingus management to provide evidence as to whether there is any basis to claims made about missing stock.

Members in the Aer Lingus Group of Unions, which is mandated by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, have also been consulted over the weekend, and have expressed their concern at the published claims.

The union said it will make no further public comment on the issues reported until it consults with union members in the airline as well as senior management of the company.