This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair have both ripped into Theresa May's handling of Brexit

The former Taoiseach and former Prime Minister were speaking separately.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,538 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4398464
May has come out against attacks from the former Labour PM.
Image: PA Images
May has come out against attacks from the former Labour PM.
May has come out against attacks from the former Labour PM.
Image: PA Images

FORMER TAOISEACH BERTIE Ahern has ripped into Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit netitions, saying that she had “no plan” when triggering Article 50.

Article 50 is the legal mechanism which begins the process of a country leaving the EU and has Ahern said she shouldn’t have used it when she did.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show, Ahern said that any sympathy he has for the British Prime Minister is on a personal level only. 

“I do have some sympathy for Theresa May, but only on a personal level. I watched her there being lambasted, she tried to make a speech the other day, she was exactly 50 seconds into it when they started heckling her,” he said.

But apart from that, she created the red lines without consulting her own Cabinet, or even her senior Cabinet ministers. The Lancaster House speech, which she made in January of 2017, she brought the Customs Union into it for the first time, which I think was a terrible mistake. She called a general election after going for a walk in the hills over the Easter holidays and that was a costly hillwalk. She triggered Article 50 when she’d no plan, she didn’t have to trigger it, she triggered it a year and nine months ago without having worked out what the details of it was.

“The she decided to ignore parliament and do a tour of the country. Last night she’s lecturing Tony Blair because she said they can’t abdicate the results of the decision. So I’m afraid Theresa May has made a lot of mistakes.” 

Ahern went on to say that he’s “still worried” about Ireland’s position because “they game is still being played” and the backstop is under attack from Brexiteers. 

“All the debates during the week and the attacks on Ireland and the backstop. The Brexiteers and some others as well, I see Niall Fitzgerald, formerly of Unilever, a prominent Irish business person, and others are saying the backstop, we have to go softer on the backstop,” Ahern said. 

I think Theresa May was saying we should do the backstop for a year and others were saying that it should be just temporary. But I think it’s important from an Irish point of view, and I’ve supported the government on this, that the backstop has to stay if we want a frictionless border. It’s not something that we threw in just to have a word in the game.

“The reason the Brexiteers are trying to get rid of it is because they have copped on late, I think our negotiators did a good job, but they’ve copped on late that they could be stuck with the backstop for a long time, but that’s the very point. The backstop has to stay until there’s something better and if there’s nothing better we have to hold the customs union, so we can’t give an inch on it.”

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

The spat that Ahern mentioned between May and Blair saw the current Prime Minister accuse the former of insulting voters and trying to undermine her government with calls for a second referendum.

“For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served,” May said in a statement issued late last night.

“We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision. Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for.”

Blair, who was Labour prime minister between 1997 and 2007, then today accused the Conservative leader of being “irresponsible”.

“The sensible thing is now to allow parliament to vote on each of the forms of Brexit canvassed, including the prime minister’s deal,” he said in a statement.

“If they can’t reach agreement then the logical thing is to go back to the people.”

He added: “What is irresponsible however is to try to steamroller MPs into accepting a deal they genuinely think is a bad one with the threat that if they do not fall into line, the government will have the country crash out (of the EU) without a deal.”

With reporting by © – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    156,110  60
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre hits with 110 km/h winds and 'downpours of rain'
    82,690  43
    3
    		Huge backdraft filmed by onlookers as New York Irish bar destroyed by fire
    67,010  20
    Fora
    1
    		What employers can learn from Ikea's recent workforce cull
    642  0
    2
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    455  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,852  58
    2
    		As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    75,498  11
    3
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    47,135  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		One of this year's leading Oscar contenders (which has already won a rake of awards) is already on Netflix
    18,755  1
    2
    		11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    4,286  1
    3
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    3,269  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    DATA PROTECTION
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie