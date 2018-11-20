This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Airbnb to remove Israeli West Bank settlement listings

The decision will affect around 200 Israeli settlement homes which had been listed on the platform.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 3,280 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348713
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

AIRBNB HAS SAID it will remove settlement homes in the occupied West Bank from its rental listings, prompting Israel to threaten legal action against the US company.

An evaluation by Airbnb “concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“We know that people will disagree with this decision and appreciate their perspective. This is a controversial issue,” Airbnb said in a statement.

The decision will affect around 200 homes in Israeli settlements which had been listed on the platform.

The international community considers the settlements to be illegal and a key barrier to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Human Rights Watch’s director for Israel and the Palestinian territories, Omar Shakir, said Airbnb’s decision was a “welcome step”. 

“Companies like Booking.com should follow suit,” he wrote on Twitter.

Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements that dot the West Bank and range in size from tiny hamlets to large towns, in addition to 200,000 living in settlements in occupied east Jerusalem.

‘Shameful and unfortunate’ 

Israel’s tourism minister has criticised Airbnb’s move saying it is “shameful and unfortunate”.

“Our ministry has started to prepare immediate measures to limit Airbnb’s activities” in Israel, Yariv Levin said in a statement.

As a counter-measure, Levin said he would re-launch a programme to encourage short-term rentals of properties in Israeli settlements.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erakat welcomed Airbnb’s decision as “an initial positive step”.

Erakat said it was “crucial for Airbnb to follow the position of international law that Israel is the occupying power and that Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including occupied east Jerusalem, are illegal and constitute war crimes”. 

“We reiterate our call upon the UN Human Rights Council to release the database of companies profiting from the Israeli colonial occupation,” he said in a statement.

The Yesha Council, the main organisation representing Israeli settlers, accused Airbnb of becoming “a political site”.

The decision “is the result of either anti-Semitism or capitulation to terrorism, or both”, the council said.

Israel’s internal security minister, Gilad Erdan, called on settlers affected “to consider filing lawsuits against Airbnb”, appealing to a law penalising the boycott movement against Israel.

Palestinians threatened to take legal action against Airbnb in 2016 over its West Bank listings, accusing the company of presenting homes in occupied territory as if they were in Israel.

Airbnb at the time said the US-based firm “respects the laws in force where it operates and investigates the concerns raised on the subject of some listings.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    111,238  17
    2
    		Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during a train journey
    45,973  0
    3
    		Spain warns it could derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar
    45,555  33
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think the government is wrong to favour fibre for the National Broadband Plan?
    370  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its commercially 'risky' drugs to trials
    180  0
    3
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    61,520  58
    2
    		The story behind this iconic photo of Jacob Stockdale's match-winning try
    53,518  20
    3
    		Analysis: Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat the All Blacks at their own game
    38,806  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Piers Morgan's scathing assessment of Little Mix's Strip has proven their point
    17,385  3
    2
    		ITV, please stop beating a dead horse: The X Factor has been doomed for years
    8,325  0
    3
    		Did you get a sex and consent guide like the one Emma Thompson penned for her daughter?
    4,604  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Report recommends public be banned from rape trials in Northern Ireland
    Report recommends public be banned from rape trials in Northern Ireland
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    'You sent me home bleeding, traumatised ... but I'm a survivor': Leona O’Callaghan's powerful victim impact statement
    DRUGS
    Is alcohol value for money? When did you last use cannabis? Drugs survey to explore 'brave new world'
    Is alcohol value for money? When did you last use cannabis? Drugs survey to explore 'brave new world'
    MDMA makes you more likely to cooperate, but only with trustworthy people - study
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie