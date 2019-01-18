This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37

McQuillan had worked with RTÉ radio for almost 20 years.

By Sean Murray Friday 18 Jan 2019, 2:46 PM
50 minutes ago 15,396 Views 5 Comments
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ HAS PAID tribute to Alan McQuillan, the 2FM presenter who died this week following a sudden illness.

The presenter passed away on Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital. 

He had worked across RTÉ Radio, and had presented the Early Breakfast from 2014.

Jim Jennings, director of content at RTÉ, said it was “profound sadness” he and colleagues learned of the death of McQuillan.

“Alan was well known and respected throughout RTÉ and was a talented member of our Radio family for almost 20 years,” he said. “We will miss him dearly, and we send our thoughts and condolences to his family and to his many friends both inside and outside RTÉ.”

Speaking on the Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene this morning, Greene spoke to Adam Fogarty about McQuillan in an emotional radio segment.

Reading out a piece penned by Dave Timpson on RTÉ, Fogarty said: “The passing of Alan has come as the greatest shock to those who knew him. Alan was ubiquitous to the radio centre in every way.

His wonderful kind character and his work ethic touched everybody and everything that came from radio, both on and off air. Across all stations presenters were desk trained by Al, pre-recorded programmes were scheduled by Al, outside broadcasts were operated by Al.
Al was truly a radio man. He had a very particular and professional approach to everything in his working life. He was beloved of all who knew him. His kindness, warmth and selflessness in dealing with his colleagues was one of his greatest strengths.

