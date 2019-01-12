This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I tried those quick solutions...they tend not to work': Ex-Cavan footballer Alan O'Mara on taking care of your mental health

Alan O’Mara is hosting a Real Talks discussion with members of the female Dublin All Ireland football as part of the First Fortnight mental health and arts festival.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 9:00 AM
47 minutes ago 1,690 Views 2 Comments
JANUARY CAN BE a depressing month for many of us due to coming off the high of Christmas celebrations.

Former Cavan GAA player and mental health advocate Alan O’Mara says that rather than looking for quick fixes, it’s better to take time to yourself and look at the important areas in your life.

It’s about being realistic and of course setting yourself some good challenges – but also, when it comes to mental health and looking after yourself, it’s about stuff that can have a lasting long impact.

O’Mara will be bringing his Real Talks podcast series to the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival for a special live event today. 

He’ll be interviewing Sinead Finnegan, Noelle Healy and Nicole Owens from the Dublin All-Ireland winning football team.

The podcast will also discuss the value of positive mental health support structures available to players within the GAA, and the sacrifices they had to make in their sporting journeys. 

Andrew Roberts
