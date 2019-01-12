'I tried those quick solutions...they tend not to work': Ex-Cavan footballer Alan O'Mara on taking care of your mental health

JANUARY CAN BE a depressing month for many of us due to coming off the high of Christmas celebrations.

Former Cavan GAA player and mental health advocate Alan O’Mara says that rather than looking for quick fixes, it’s better to take time to yourself and look at the important areas in your life.

It’s about being realistic and of course setting yourself some good challenges – but also, when it comes to mental health and looking after yourself, it’s about stuff that can have a lasting long impact.

O’Mara will be bringing his Real Talks podcast series to the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival for a special live event today.

He’ll be interviewing Sinead Finnegan, Noelle Healy and Nicole Owens from the Dublin All-Ireland winning football team.

The podcast will also discuss the value of positive mental health support structures available to players within the GAA, and the sacrifices they had to make in their sporting journeys.