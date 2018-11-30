This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Many homes are damaged': Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Police in the city of around 300,000 said it had caused “major infrastructure damage”.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,494 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4370367
The on-ramp to Minnesota Drive in Anchorage, Alaska shows the effects of the morning's earthquake which caused extensive damage to the local area.
Image: AP Photo/Michael Dinneen
The on-ramp to Minnesota Drive in Anchorage, Alaska shows the effects of the morning's earthquake which caused extensive damage to the local area.
The on-ramp to Minnesota Drive in Anchorage, Alaska shows the effects of the morning's earthquake which caused extensive damage to the local area.
Image: AP Photo/Michael Dinneen

A POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE rocked Anchorage today, violently shaking homes and businesses, sending scared residents into the streets and damaging buildings in Alaska’s largest city.

The 7.0-magnitude quake struck at 8.29 am local time (5.59 pm Irish time), in the middle of the school run and as workers were heading out for the day.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was about eight miles (13 kilometres) north of Anchorage at a depth of 25 miles.

Police in the city of around 300,000 said it had caused “major infrastructure damage”.

“Many homes and buildings are damaged,” the police department said in a statement.

“Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive.”

There were no immediate reports of significant injuries.

A tsunami warning was issued for the Cook Inlet and the Kenai Peninsula following the massive quake but was quickly lifted.

Residents posted pictures and videos to Twitter of damage to their homes and stores – belongings knocked off of shelves, broken windows and pictures scattered on the floor.

Local CBS affiliate KTVA posted a video of a room shaking back and forth with panels falling from the ceiling and lights flickering on and off as people hid under desks.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said the authorities were worried about access to power following the quake.

“It’s winter. It’s cold. It’s dark. And we’re not sure what the power situation is,” Murkowski said.

We’re worried about breaks in gas lines.

University, airport closed

ENSTAR Natural Gas company asked residents to beware of gas leaks while the main water company said there had been water main breaks.

Municipal Light & Power warned of possible downed power lines and said it was seeking to restore electricity to affected customers.

About two-and-a-half hours after the quake, Municipal Light & Power said approximately 7,000-10,000 customers were still without power.

The company said there was no damage to electricity generation infrastructure.

The University of Alaska announced it was closing for the day.

“All non-essential personnel should go home,” it said in a tweet.

Anchorage airport temporarily halted incoming and outgoing flights after the air control tower was evacuated.

In an audio recording posted online, an air traffic controller could be heard telling a FedEx cargo plane to go around – abort its landing – as the quake hit.

A video posted to Twitter showed a buckled road on a highway exit ramp leading to the airport and a stranded car.

The Anchorage School District told parents to come pick up their children “when you feel it is safe to do so”.

The Trans Alaska Pipeline, one of the longest crude oil pipelines in the world, was shut down as a precautionary measure so crews could inspect the system.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the quake and was monitoring damage reports.

“To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a ‘big one’,'” Trump tweeted. “Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL!”

Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America, which left 139 people dead.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January
    62,752  32
    2
    		Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France
    48,468  40
    3
    		Public servants 'in limbo' as law to change retirement age faces 'tight' Christmas deadline
    45,299  27
    Fora
    1
    		'Four months in, M&S emailed about stocking my gin. I thought it was my mates taking the mick'
    917  0
    2
    		After rolling back on engineers, Hostelworld is gearing up to grow its tech development again
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		McCarthy: We wouldn't have got out of the group with Roy Keane at 2002 World Cup
    47,001  67
    2
    		Apologetic Fury calls for weigh-in face-off to be cancelled
    21,361  15
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    19,408  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Live blog: The Late Late Toy Show 2018
    18,343  47
    2
    		Although Ariana Grande is an absolute gem, a lot of her fans are actually quite awful
    15,927  1
    3
    		Cardi B is set to make history at award show dubbed the 'Oscars of porn'... it's The Dredge
    3,829  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    GardaÃ­ use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Gardaí use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Defence lawyer says Storm Emma looter was 'high on cocaine at the time'
    Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet art gets two-year sentence for handling stolen painting
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    €500k worth of stolen machinery and vehicles recovered from lock up in Longford
    Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on woman gardaí believe was murdered
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin
    Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin
    Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January
    Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?
    Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show?
    Poll: Would having to pay a non-refundable deposit put you off booking a restaurant?
    Poll: Should the Government introduce a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather events?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie