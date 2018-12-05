This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Letter from Albert Einstein calling God a 'product of human weaknesses' sells for record €2.55 million

The letter was written in 1954 to philosopher Eric Gutkind.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 6,359 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376382
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A HANDWRITTEN LETTER by Albert Einstein in which the physicist doubts the existence of God sold at auction yesterday for €2.55 million.

The letter was a record for an Einstein letter, and far surpassed its estimated value of €880,000-€1.32m, the auctioneer Christie’s said.

The previous record was held by a 1939 letter in which Einstein warned then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt about Germany’s atom bomb preparations, which was auctioned for €1.85m in 2002.

In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.

“The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses,” Einstein wrote.

“The Bible, a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends.”

The letter was last sold in 2008 to a private collector for €356,000, Christie’s said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mary Lou McDonald named as a 'Disruptor' who will help shape Europe in 2019
    29,106  62
    Fora
    1
    		Tech behemoths are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		'Do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?': Warren tells Joshua to make the Fury fight happen
    11,765  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Have you ever worked in retail at Christmas?
    853  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    GARDAí
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    FRANCE
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    RTÉ
    Young Offenders, snow at the Zoo and festive flicks: Here's a look at RTÃ's Christmas schedule
    Young Offenders, snow at the Zoo and festive flicks: Here's a look at RTÉ's Christmas schedule
    Dutch church holds month-long 'marathon mass' to protect refugee family from deportation
    Late Late Toy Show most watched programme on Irish TV so far this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie