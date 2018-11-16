De Dannan co-founder and famed bouzouki player Alec Finn dies aged 74

ALEC FINN, ONE of the founder members of traditional music group De Dannan, has died aged 74.

Finn was a famed bouzouki player with the band and was one of the members of the band when they released their eponymous first album in 1975.

At that time, the band consisted Finn, Frankie Gavin, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Piggott and Dolores Keane

Dé Dannan went on to record almost 20 records spanning five decades.

They became, along with bands like Planxty, Moving Hearts and the Chieftains, among the foremost proponents of traditional Irish music.

De Dannan also performed and recorded with some of Ireland’s most famous singers including Mary Black and Maura O’Connell.

Tributes from within the music world and beyond have already been paid to Finn since his death this morning.

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Alec Finn, one of the founding memories of the brilliant traditional Irish group De Dannan.I've very fond memories of going to many De Dannan gigs down through the years,my condolences to Alec's family & friends.

Rest in peace Alec🌹

President Michael D Higgins said this afternoon that Finn “helped bring Irish music to the attention of a global audience”.

Alec Finn was also a distinguished solo artist and session musician, playing on a variety of string instruments, but always bringing his famed sensitivity and skill to every performance. It has been a privilege to know Alec Finn. Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends, in the full knowledge that Alec Finn’s music will live on and continue to inspire countless people around the world.

Finn was born in England and grew up in Yorkshire before making his home in Galway where he had family roots.