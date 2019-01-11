This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This Young Scientist project is turning algae into pints of the black stuff (crude oil, that is)

Greg Tarr has developed a more efficient method of making biofuel.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 11 Jan 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,185 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433738

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THE NUMBER OF projects relating to climate change and renewables at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition shows they are key issues for teenagers.

One attracting interest – partly thanks to it’s clever branding, alluding to pints of the ‘black stuff’ – targets the efficiency of a decades-old method of producing biofuel, but one which has gained interest in recent years.

Greg Tarr from Brandon Grammar School, Cork, built a reactor to convert algae into a relatively clean form of crude oil. However, his reactor has one crucial difference – it agitates the mixture using ultrasonic waves, giving it a higher yield than normal.

Watch the video above for more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    80,366  78
    2
    		Man walking home from work seriously injured after attack by gang of teens in west Dublin
    76,305  86
    3
    		'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
    72,892  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    112  0
    2
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    68  0
    3
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    34,680  72
    2
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    32,876  21
    3
    		RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019
    27,140  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    11,618  0
    2
    		Why I'm glad that Penn Badgley isn't impressed with people who fancy his character from 'You'
    6,217  1
    3
    		Here's why Vicky Pattison's fat-shaming apology rings more than a little hollow
    6,227  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie