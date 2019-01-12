This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 January, 2019
Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries in hospital.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 10:50 AM
32 minutes ago 3,088 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436687
File photo of Fleet Street
Image: Google Maps
File photo of Fleet Street
File photo of Fleet Street
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following an alleged assault in Temple Bar earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Fleet Street in Dublin city centre at about 2am on Monday, 7 January.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries to his face and head at St James’s Hospital but has since been released.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested close to the scene and has appeared in court charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fleet Street/Temple Bar area around the time in question to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

