File photo Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have questioned a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in the city last month.

The man was arrested yesterday and detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing.

The alleged assault was reported to gardaí on Monday, 10 December.