Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Man arrested over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hospital

The alleged incident happened on 26 December.

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Jan 2019, 2:11 PM
19 minutes ago 2,308 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4459518
Fiel photo
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Fiel photo
Fiel photo
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hospital in Dublin last month.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hospital, which cannot be named for legal reasons, on 26 December.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested earlier today. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating the alleged incident and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

