Man arrested over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hospital

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hospital in Dublin last month.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hospital, which cannot be named for legal reasons, on 26 December.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested earlier today. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating the alleged incident and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.