This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease

It’s believed that targeting the brain’s capillary system could have beneficial effects for Alzheimer’s patients.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:00 PM
Sat 6:00 PM 2,955 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319189
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS WHO take diabetes drugs show considerably fewer markers of the disease according to a new study looking at how to treat the neurodegenerative condition.

The study, carried out by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, examined what happens in the pathways of brain tissue and cells lining blood vessels in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients who were also treated with diabetes medication.

It found that those who take diabetes drugs tend to have lower markers of abnormal microvasculature and disregulated gene expressions in their brains compared to those who don’t.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that targeting the brain’s capillary system could have beneficial effects for Alzheimer’s patients.

The research was underaken because many elderly people who have diabetes also have brain changes that show the same hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

Insulin signaling

Two previous studies by Mount Sinai found that the brains of people with both Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes had fewer lesions associated with Alzheimer’s than the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease who don’t have diabetes.

Those results suggested that anti-diabetes drugs had a protective effect on the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

This time, the research team developed a method to separate brain capillaries from the tissue of 34 Alzheimer’s patients and type-2 diabetes who had been treated with anti-diabetes drugs.

They compared them to tissue from the brains of 30 Alzheimer’s patients who did not have diabetes, as well as 19 people without Alzheimer’s or diabetes.

Researchers subsequently examined the vessels and brain tissue separately to measure changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease in molecular RNA markers for brain capillary cells and insulin signaling.

Molecular pathways

Levels in about half of these markers were reduced in the vessels and brain tissue in the group of people with Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

In Alzheimer’s patients who had been treated with anti-diabetes drugs, the vast majority of the RNA changes seen in Alzheimer’s disease were absent.

“The results of this study are important because they give us new insights for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” the study’s senior author, Vahram Haroutunian said.

“This opens opportunities to conduct research trials on people using similar drugs or on drugs that have similar effects on the brains’ biological pathways and cell types identified in this study.”

The study was published in PLOS One earlier this week, and hopes to inform future studies and potential new therapies targeting specific cells.

The research team intends to study the drugs and their molecular pathways in greater detail using a combination of postmortem human brain cells and mouse models.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		State has covered the cost of 5,000 funerals and burials over two years
    49,395  37
    2
    		Fast food worker claimed supervisor said she reminded him of Benburb Street and had an 'arse like the back of a truck'
    41,111  0
    3
    		Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    35,699  10
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    123  0
    2
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    49  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    89,590  79
    2
    		Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    53,618  142
    3
    		'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    38,820  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    10,370  0
    2
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    4,326  0
    3
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    3,542  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie