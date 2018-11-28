Solicitor suing Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers for defamation

A SOLICITOR HAS filed High Court proceedings against Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers, over a piece written by the columnist in The Herald.

Phelim O’Neill has initiated defamation proceedings over the column, which concerned recent commentary about rape trials in Ireland.

It followed O’Neill’s appearance on the Newstalk Lunchtime Show with Ciara Kelly, which featured commentary on the use of women’s underwear as evidence in a sexual assault trial.

The piece, which named the solicitor, has since been removed from the Herald’s online site.

O’Neill is understood to have been shocked by the contents of the article.

Brunker declined to comment on the proceedings.

The Herald is owned by Independent News and Media which also owns titles such as the Irish Independent and the Sunday World.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

Comments are closed for legal reasons