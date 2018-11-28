This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solicitor suing Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers for defamation

The case relates to a piece written by Brunker that appeared in The Herald.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
20 minutes ago 1,322 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4361743
Brunker declined to comment on proceedings.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Brunker declined to comment on proceedings.
Brunker declined to comment on proceedings.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A SOLICITOR HAS filed High Court proceedings against Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers, over a piece written by the columnist in The Herald.

Phelim O’Neill has initiated defamation proceedings over the column, which concerned recent commentary about rape trials in Ireland.

It followed O’Neill’s appearance on the Newstalk Lunchtime Show with Ciara Kelly, which featured commentary on the use of women’s underwear as evidence in a sexual assault trial.

The piece, which named the solicitor, has since been removed from the Herald’s online site.

O’Neill is understood to have been shocked by the contents of the article. 

Brunker declined to comment on the proceedings. 

The Herald is owned by Independent News and Media which also owns titles such as the Irish Independent and the Sunday World. 

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Calls to leave body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe on island
    118,943  125
    2
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    93,081  0
    3
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    87,181  48
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    403  0
    2
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    177  0
    3
    		Ireland's financial watchdog says an economic slowdown is ‘inevitable’
    26  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    49,340  10
    2
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    29,434  25
    3
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    25,520  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Johnny Depp tried to play a Pogues song at Shane McGowan's wedding and he was having none of it
    7,307  0
    2
    		Cardi B has responded after Jameela Jamil said she hopes she 's**ts her pants in public'... it's The Dredge
    5,305  0
    3
    		Can we take a moment to appreciate Robert Sheehan's wild fashion sense?
    5,210  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Air conditioning dispute between SeÃ¡n Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    DUBLIN
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    RUSSIA
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Tom Clonan: 'If cool heads prevail, the Kerch situation should not escalate ... but we don't live in a time of cool heads'
    Ukraine backs martial law after confrontation at sea with Russia

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie