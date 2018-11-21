This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Amazon says customers' email addresses were exposed

Customers in Europe and the US were affected.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 7,948 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353510
Image: Shutterstock/dennizn
Image: Shutterstock/dennizn

AMAZON HAS SAID a website glitch accidentally exposed names and email addresses of some of the e-commerce giant’s customers.

Amazon declined to disclose the extent of the software slip-up.

“We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted,” an Amazon spokesman said in response to an AFP inquiry.

There was no breach of Amazon systems or its website, and passwords were kept safe, according to the company.

As a precaution, messages were sent to customers affected by the website mishap letting them know their names and email addresses may have been disclosed by the Amazon website.

Amazon customers in the US and Europe have reported receiving messages from the company, according to tech news website TechCrunch.

Black Friday 

The disclosure came on the cusp of the year-end holiday shopping season, with retailers online and in real-world shops offering ‘Black Friday’ bargains pegged to the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

Amazon is the “undisputed e-commerce leader” in the US, with a 48% share of online sales here this year expected to equate to some $252 billion (about €221 billion), according to analysts at eMarketer.

The market tracker forecast that total e-commerce sales in the US would jump 16.6% to $123.73 billion (about €109 billion)this holiday season as compared with the same period last year.

© AFP 2018 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
