This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

American killed in Kenya hotel attack was 9/11 survivor

On 11 September 2001, Spindler was working for investment bank Salomon Smith Barney in the World Trade Center.

By AFP Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 1:18 PM
16 minutes ago 2,172 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445310
Jason Spindler
Image: Facebook
Jason Spindler
Jason Spindler
Image: Facebook

AN AMERICAN MAN who was among the 21 people killed in an attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi was a consultant who survived the 9/11 attacks, and specialised in emerging economies.

Authorities did not formally name Jason Spindler as one of the victims, but his mother Sarah and brother Jonathan confirmed his death on Facebook and to several US media outlets.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to report that my brother, Jason Spindler, passed this morning during a terror attack in Nairobi,” Jonathan wrote on Facebook, in comments visible only to his friends.

Jason was a survivor of 9/11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell!

The Nairobi attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the jihadist group.

Spindler was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the New York University law school. He spent time in the Peace Corps in Peru.

On 11 September 2001, Spindler was working for investment bank Salomon Smith Barney in the World Trade Center. 

The main Twin Towers collapsed after being hit by two passenger jets commandeered by Al-Qaeda operatives. 

Spindler’s building, 7 World Trade Center, collapsed in the aftermath, but none of the nearly 3,000 fatalities that day resulted from that incident.

Kevin Yu, who attended UT-Austin with Spindler, said Spindler had helped save people stuck in the rubble on 9/11.

“That’s exactly the kind of person he is,” Yu told The Washington Post.

“I have no doubt that when he heard the explosions outside the hotel, he was one of those trying to jump in and help.”

Development work 

After his ordeal on 9/11, Spindler’s life changed, according to Yu.

“Something struck a nerve and changed how he felt and thought about things,” he told the Post.

After law school, Spindler co-founded consulting and investment firm I-Dev, and was working in Kenya on a mini-power grid project tailored for remote areas, according to the company’s website.

“Jason was based mainly in Nairobi, but travelled frequently to San Francisco and across Latin America, Africa, Europe,” a spokesperson for the company told AFP by email.

His mother Sarah told NBC News that her son “was trying to make a positive change in the third world in emerging markets.”

“We all miss him so much. And it’s so sad that such a bright young person is taken away by terrorism,” she added.

Spindler’s Facebook account had been converted on Wednesday into a tributes page.

He would have turned 41 on Monday, Yu said. His family was planning to hold a religious service that day instead.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man receives hospital treatment after injecting himself with his own semen
    91,379  83
    2
    		Irish motorists to require 'Green Card' to drive across Northern Ireland border in event of no-deal Brexit
    62,403  83
    3
    		Theresa May meets other party leaders and reaffirms her 'duty to deliver Brexit'
    49,982  66
    Fora
    1
    		'When I was younger, I tried to take the easy way out of things in life'
    599  0
    2
    		Autodesk shifted its EMEA base from Switzerland to Ireland because it needed better talent
    295  0
    3
    		Festive spending took a hit and retailers have pointed the finger at... Black Friday again
    184  0
    The42
    1
    		The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves
    37,441  65
    2
    		Uncapped Connacht trio rewarded for fine form as Schmidt names Six Nations squad
    35,420  126
    3
    		Jim McGuinness lands coup with appointment of ex-Athletic Bilbao coach as assistant
    33,853  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Margot Robbie is right - we all need to stop asking married women when they're going to get pregnant
    8,023  2
    2
    		Millie Bobby Brown's take on 'You' is a bit dodgy, but maybe we should leave her alone because she's literally 14
    6,742  4
    3
    		10 Irish celebrities jumping on the #10YearChallenge bandwagon
    6,167  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    Penalties for parents who fail to send children to school are 'totally inadequate', judge claims
    Hillsborough trial: 'Extraordinarily bad' failings of police chief caused 96 deaths, court hears
    DUBLIN
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    Jim McGuinness: Dublin likely to be most affected by football's experimental rules
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    COURT
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer
    LEO VARADKAR
    Committee told man on JobPath scheme had his CV amended against his wishes to conceal his ethnicity
    Committee told man on JobPath scheme had his CV amended against his wishes to conceal his ethnicity
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    'Get in here now!' - Activists lament low turnout at Yellow Vest Ireland-supported Dáil protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie