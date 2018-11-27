'Sickening attack': Gang found guilty of pouring corrosive substance down victim's throat

William Deo Source: Met Police

FOUR PEOPLE WHO carried out a violent noxious substance attack have been found guilty following a two-week trial in London.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that the two victims, both aged 21 at the time of the attack, were lured to an address in Ilford on Wednesday 13 June.

A substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at both men as “revenge for a video posted online”, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the victims also had the noxious liquid forcibly poured down his throat, leaving him with serious internal injuries.

He was put into an induced coma and remained in hospital for three weeks, but has since made a full recovery.

Makayla Hajaig Source: Met Police

Officers launched an investigation and, following a public appeal, arrested the group in June.

William Deo (20), Makayla Hajaig (19), Adam Badejo (20) and a 30-year-old man who cannot be identified were all found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

All have been remanded in custody until sentencing on Monday 17 December.

Adam Badejo

Sergeant Matt Taylor from the Metropolitan Police said: “This was a sickening attack which left both young victims with serious injuries and is something that will stay with them for a long time.”

He commended the bravery of both men who “had to relive their experience when giving evidence in court, as well as the investigating officers who worked tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.