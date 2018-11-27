This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sickening attack': Gang found guilty of pouring corrosive substance down victim's throat

The attack was revenge for a video that was posted online, the Metropolitan Police said.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 8,759 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363558

J675-18 Deo (2) William Deo Source: Met Police

FOUR PEOPLE WHO carried out a violent noxious substance attack have been found guilty following a two-week trial in London. 

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that the two victims, both aged 21 at the time of the attack, were lured to an address in Ilford on Wednesday 13 June.

A substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at both men as “revenge for a video posted online”, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the victims also had the noxious liquid forcibly poured down his throat, leaving him with serious internal injuries.

He was put into an induced coma and remained in hospital for three weeks, but has since made a full recovery.

J675-18 Hajaig Makayla Hajaig Source: Met Police

Officers launched an investigation and, following a public appeal, arrested the group in June.

William Deo (20), Makayla Hajaig (19), Adam Badejo (20) and a 30-year-old man who cannot be identified were all found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

All have been remanded in custody until sentencing on Monday 17 December.

J675-18 Badejo Adam Badejo

Sergeant Matt Taylor from the Metropolitan Police said: “This was a sickening attack which left both young victims with serious injuries and is something that will stay with them for a long time.”

He commended the bravery of both men who “had to relive their experience when giving evidence in court, as well as the investigating officers who worked tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Calls to leave body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe on island
    115,907  121
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    85,045  48
    3
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    84,187  0
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    370  0
    2
    		After years of losses, a profitable CurrencyFair is ready to take on Asia
    231  0
    3
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    48,372  10
    2
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    28,212  25
    3
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    23,987  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Johnny Depp tried to play a Pogues song at Shane McGowan's wedding and he was having none of it
    6,865  0
    2
    		Cardi B has responded after Jameela Jamil said she hopes she 's**ts her pants in public'... it's The Dredge
    5,080  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,950  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Air conditioning dispute between SeÃ¡n Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    DUBLIN
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    RUSSIA
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Ukrainian president warns of threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia
    Tom Clonan: 'If cool heads prevail, the Kerch situation should not escalate ... but we don't live in a time of cool heads'
    Ukraine backs martial law after confrontation at sea with Russia

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie