This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rise of 'tough guy' world leaders 'mirrors the rise of fascism in the 1930s'

A new report said some leaders are using “bully tactics” to “demonise and persecute” vulnerable people.

By Órla Ryan Monday 10 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,074 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382205
A pro-repeal supporter at a demonstration in Dublin in May.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
A pro-repeal supporter at a demonstration in Dublin in May.
A pro-repeal supporter at a demonstration in Dublin in May.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

THE ACTIONS OF ‘tough guy’ world leaders pushing “misogynistic, xenophobic and homophobic policies” have placed freedoms and rights that were won long ago in fresh jeopardy, according to a new report.

Rights Today, published by Amnesty International, said female activists around the world have been “at the forefront of the battle for human rights” this year.

“In 2018, we witnessed many of these self-proclaimed ‘tough guy’ leaders trying to undermine the very principle of equality – the bedrock of human rights law.

“They think their policies make them tough, but they amount to little more than bully tactics trying to demonise and persecute already marginalised and vulnerable communities,” Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, said.

The report said the rise of such leaders “mirrors the rise of fascism in the 1930s, following an earlier economic depression, and its culmination in the horrors of the Holocaust”. 

Rights Today analyses the human rights situation in seven regions around the world: Africa, Americas, East Asia, Europe and Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The report’s launch marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – the first global bill of rights, which was adopted in 1948 by the world’s governments.

Ireland under the spotlight

O’Gorman said 2018 will “go down as a landmark year when Ireland stood out globally as a progressive voice for human rights, especially women’s rights”. 

It was not that long ago that repealing the Eighth Amendment seemed an insurmountable challenge, but the people of Ireland voted by a landslide (66%-34%) for human rights, compassion and respect.

“In this and the blasphemy referendum, we’ve become a beacon of hope in what seems a bleak time around the world,” he stated. 

Abortion legislation passed through the Dáil last week, meaning services are on track to begin in January. 

O’Gorman added that while much progress has been made, there are still many issues facing women and girls in Ireland.

He said the recent #ThisisNotConsent protests “against victim blaming in court” and “unaddressed abuses against women and girls in Magdalene Laundries and Mother and Baby Homes show that there is still a long way to go”.

He added that many activists are now turning their focus to these issues as well as the homelessness crisis the Direct Provision system. 

Other issues highlighted in the Irish section of Amnesty’s review are freedom of expression, including the law on political funding; disability rights; refugee rights and policing.

In terms of the US, the report notes that Donald Trump’s administration has cut its refugee admissions quota to 45,000 – the country’s lowest since the domestic Refugee Act was enacted in 1980.

Amnesty added that “catastrophic and irreparable harm” is being caused to thousands of asylum-seekers by Trump’s border and immigration policies such as separating and detaining children and families.

Women’s rights 

O’Gorman said the 40th anniversary of the international bill of rights for women in 2019 – the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) – will be an important milestone. 

The bill, which was adopted by the United Nations in 1979, is widely adopted.

However, O’Gorman said many governments have only adopted it under the condition that they can “reject major provisions that are designed to secure women’s freedoms, such as pursuing a national policy to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in law and practice and committing to eliminating discrimination against women in marriage and family relations”.

“The fact that so many countries have only partially accepted the international bill of women’s rights is evidence that many governments think protecting women’s rights is just a PR exercise to make them look good, rather than a priority they need to address urgently,” O’Gorman stated. 

All around the world, women on average earn far less than their male peers, have far less job security, are denied access to political representation by those in power, and face endemic sexual violence that governments continue to ignore.

“We have to ask ourselves why this is. If we lived in a world where in fact it was men facing this kind of persecution, would this injustice be allowed to continue?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    66,670  40
    2
    		Gardaí appeal for information over man last seen leaving Kildare hotel
    56,174  17
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An engineer in Kildare on €70,000 who is thinking about leaving the country
    52,039  68
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    235  0
    2
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    68,365  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    40,554  55
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    38,131  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    13,941  0
    2
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    13,647  6
    3
    		Julia Roberts is still asked about that 'armpit moment', so where do you stand on the issue?
    5,143  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Tech giants are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie