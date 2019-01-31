This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amnesty Ireland calls for US to 'follow its own laws' as crisis unfolds at Mexico border

The US launched an effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through US immigration courts.

By Adam Daly Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:05 AM
51 minutes ago 2,701 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4468163
Image: Amnesty International.
Image: Amnesty International.

AMNESTY IRELAND HAS described the impact of US policy on asylum seekers and migrants at the US-Mexico border as a humanitarian crisis for those seeking asylum. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie from the border, Amnesty Ireland’s executive director, Colm O’Gorman, said that the US’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is punishing people who present themselves at the border legally. 

On Tuesday, the Trump administration launched an effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through US immigration courts, despite clear reservations and conflicting messages from the Mexican government.

The US returned one asylum seeker to Mexico — a Honduran man — on the first day of what would be one of the most dramatic changes to the US immigration system of Donald Trump’s presidency if the policy survives an anticipated legal challenge. 

O’Gorman said that the Honduran man’s return to Mexico was particularly “disturbing” as it was all done in the full glare of the media.  

“What’s extraordinary is that US government is saying that this man has a credible asylum claim to make yet in the full glare of media scrutiny they’ve identified him sent him to Mexico.

“We’ve seen many cases in Mexico of migrants and refugees who have fled persecution, be it from governments or criminal gangs in Central America, who have been pursued by their persecutors to Mexico,” O’Gorman said. 

The Amnesty Ireland executive director travelled to the border as part of a delegation to monitor the impact of US policy on asylum seekers and migrants travelling to the US-Mexico border.

group 2 at border

To get a sense of what is faced by those seeking asylum, O’Gorman along without other Amnesty delegates accompanied three Honduran teenagers to the border crossing. 

“On Monday evening, we accompanied three minor children about 16 and 17-years-old and all LGBT. 

“We accompanied them as they tried to get to the US border to present themselves and seek asylum. We wanted to see whether or not these children would be allowed, as they should be by US law, to approach the border and seek asylum.

“We managed to get them to the turnstile that marks the end of the Mexican territory controlled by US border control agents. The officers refused to let them pass because they did not have any documentation and refused to engage with us,” he said. 

At one point when Mexican officials got involved the Amnesty delegates were told if they and the boys did not leave, the boys would be taken into protective custody, which meant they would be returned to their own country. 

We refused to go and we refused to hand over the boys and eventually after about two hours they were allowed to cross over the border and claim asylum. 

O’Gorman said that right now, despite the small numbers that are being accepted over the border, as of Monday it was taking 721 days from the point of application to conclude a case.

Trump says how it’s a security and humanitarian crisis at the border, frankly, it’s a crisis that’s manufactured by them, their policies and their approach. The Obama administration is in no way blameless for some of the legacy issues that exist at the border right now.

“There is a security and humanitarian crisis but it’s a crisis for the migrants and refugees that are stuck in Tijuana, which is the murder capital of Mexico,” O’Gorman said. 

On Monday, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a memo to employees that asylum officers would interview migrants to determine if they are “more likely than not” to be persecuted or tortured in Mexico while waiting for hearings in the US. If they are not, they will be returned to Mexico.

Asylum seekers will not be allowed to have attorneys at that initial screening held at border crossings “given the limited capacity and resources”.

O’Gorman said that lawyers he has spoken to on the ground have said people who are seeking asylum legally are being punished and that it’s “all about how you arrive”.

“If you enter the US on a tourist visa, overstay and then present yourself to seek asylum you’re less likely to be detained. Whereas if you present yourself at the border to claim asylum you’re almost guaranteed to be detained for before your case is resolved.”

According to O’Gorman, the US administration seems to be punishing people who arrive lawfully, driving people into the hands of smugglers. 

No one is suggesting that the US doesn’t have the right to decide on migration policy and who they bring into their country, but US law is really clear about the right of people to seek asylum if they have a credible fear of persecution.

“What we’re campaigning for is not for the US to enact new laws but rather for the US to honour its own,” he said. 

‘Methodical commonsense’

Due largely to a court-imposed 20-day limit on detaining children, families are typically released in the US with a notice to appear in immigration court. With a backlog of more than 800,000 cases, it can take years to settle cases, giving rise to what the administration calls “catch and release.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said last week that the “migrant protection protocols” being introduced in San Diego are a “methodical commonsense” approach to what she calls a humanitarian and security crisis on the Mexican border.

“For far too long, our immigration system has been exploited by smugglers, traffickers and those who have no legal right to remain in the United States,” she said.

Children travelling alone and Mexican asylum seekers will be exempt from the program, as will “criminals,” people with a “history of violence” and those with physical or mental health issues, according to guidelines issued Tuesday by Customs and Border Protection.

Customs and Border Protection said asylum seekers would be given a sheet with information on the process and a list of free or low-cost legal service providers. U.S. authorities will provide transportation between the border and the courtroom.

With reporting from AP 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should the EU reopen Brexit negotiations with the UK?
    59,818  108
    2
    		'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house
    52,008  14
    3
    		Taoiseach tells Theresa May over the phone: 'The latest developments have reinforced the need for a backstop'
    49,615  85
    Fora
    1
    		The Ilac's owners hope to turn Henry Street into a Dundrum-style late-night shopping district
    2,001  0
    2
    		'I used to get stressed trying to keep my inbox to zero. These days, I let the emails build up'
    264  0
    3
    		Ryanair wants more brands for its airline group - but it may not find any easy targets
    189  0
    The42
    1
    		'I’ve to put my bins out' - Donncha O'Callaghan interviews Roy Keane for new documentary
    51,399  32
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Spurs v Watford, Premier League match tracker
    46,909  22
    3
    		Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    44,169  150
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eh, so it looks like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell might actually be a thing... it's The Dredge
    7,073  0
    2
    		Yeah so, Ariana Grande got a tattoo that means 'barbeque grill' in Japanese
    3,983  0
    3
    		'Everybody should be following the example set by nurses': Here's how to help nurses on the picket today
    3,917  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    CRIME
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Canadian landscaper pleads guilty to murders of eight men linked to Toronto's gay community
    HEALTH
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    Three-quarters of Irish people support nurses as 24-hour strike kicks off around the country
    Nurses' strike: Public advised to only attend emergency departments if 'absolutely essential'
    GARDAí
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie